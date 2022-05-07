Who is Vineeta Agarwala, wife of Twitter CEO and her link in Elon Musk's buyout

(Image Source: Twitter)

With world's richest man Elon Musk taking over the microblogging site Twitter, one name that has emerged prominently is that of Vineeta Agarwala. The little-known name Vineeta Agarwala is in the spotlight after Elon Musk's USD 44 billion Twitter takeover deal.

So what is the connection of this deal with an Indian-origin woman is something you may be curious to know about. But before we divulge into the details, let us inform you that Vineeta Agarwala is the wife of the present Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal. But her Twitter connection is way beyond her husband's profile.

According to her Twitter profile, Vineeta Agarwala is a physician and works as adjunct clinical professor at Stanford School of Medicine. She also writes for venture capital company Andreessen Horowitz. This company serves as a platform that connects entrepreneurs, investors, executives, engineers, academics, industry experts, and others in the technology ecosystem.

What is the connection

Top US VC firm Andreessen Horowitz has made a bid to join Elon Musk's USD 44 billion Twitter takeover deal.

This move by Marc Andreessen, co-founder of the firm has put its general partner Vineeta Agarwala in the spotlight.

Her role as the general partner of the VC firm, which has agreed to pay USD 400 million is set to create a conflict of interest.

As a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, Vineeta Agarwala leads investments for the firm's bio and health fund.

The US VC firm Andreessen Horowitz is also one of the biggest backers of social media platform Facebook (now Meta).

Who is Vineeta Agarwala?

Vineeta was a physician taking care of patients, an operator at healthtech startups and as a venture investor on the Google Ventures life sciences team.

She served as an early data scientist at Kyruus, a management consultant for biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device clients at McKinsey & Co.

Vineeta Agarwala was also a director of product management at Flatiron Health.

She has collaborated with academic researchers at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Broad Institute.

Vineeta Agarwala did graduate work in computational biology and human genetics from Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

Vineeta holds a Bachelor of Science in biophysics from Stanford University, and MD and PhD degrees from Harvard Medical School/MIT.

Vineeta is married to Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal. They have a son named Ansh and are based in San Francisco, California.