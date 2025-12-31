Meet man after whom Dhirubhai's named his iconic textile brand 'Only Vimal', he is Mukesh Ambani's..., he is now working as...

Vimal Ambani's association with the textile industry was thus a natural one, and his uncle Dhirubhai recognized his potential by naming the iconic brand after him.

Vimal Ambani, the nephew of Dhirubhai Ambani, is a name that resonates with India's textile industry. The iconic brand 'Only Vimal' was named after him, and it became a household name in the 1980-90s. The brand was synonymous with style and sophistication, and its popularity was evident in the fact that international cricketers like Allan Border and Vivian Richards were seen sporting Vimal suits during the 1987 Cricket World Cup. Let's know more about Vimal Ambani.

Who is Vimal Ambani?

Vimal Ambani is the son of Ramanikalal Ambani, Dhirubhai's elder brother. Ramanikalal was one of the founding members of Reliance Industries and played a crucial role in establishing the Vimal Textile Plant in Naroda, Ahmedabad. Vimal Ambani's association with the textile industry was thus a natural one, and his uncle Dhirubhai recognized his potential by naming the iconic brand after him.

Rise of 'Only Vimal'

The 'Only Vimal' brand took the Indian textile industry by storm, and its popularity was largely due to its association with Vimal Ambani. The brand became a status symbol, and people clamored to get their hands on Vimal suits. The brand's popularity peaked during the 1987 Cricket World Cup, where international cricketers were seen wearing Vimal suits, and the phrase 'Only Vimal' became a catchphrase.

Ramanikalal Ambani's contribution

Ramanikalal Ambani, Vimal's father, was a key figure in the establishment of Reliance Industries. He played a crucial role in setting up the Vimal Textile Plant and was a member of the board for many years. He also contributed to the industrial development of Gujarat and was a respected figure in the business community. Ramanikalal passed away on July 28, 2020, at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire.

Where is Vimal Ambani today?

Vimal Ambani has maintained a low profile over the years and has kept away from the media spotlight. He is not involved in the day-to-day management or leadership of Reliance Industries, and instead, has focused on his personal business interests and philanthropic activities.

According to reports, Vimal Ambani is the CEO of Tower Overseas Limited, a company specializing in solvents and UV ink for the signboard industry, based in Ahmedabad. Despite being associated with one of India's most iconic brands, Vimal Ambani has chosen to live a quiet life, away from the glams and glamour of the corporate world.