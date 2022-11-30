Who is Vikram S Kirloskar, Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman who died

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairperson, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd died at the age of 64. According to the reports, Kirloskar died due to a massive heart attack.
Toyota India said in a statement on social media, “We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Vikram S Kirloskar, vice chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on November 29, 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”
The funeral of Kirloskar will be organized at the Hebbal Crematorium in Bengaluru at 1 pm today.
For more than a century, the Kirloskar Group has helped India become more industrialised. The organisation gained recognition as the creator of India's first iron plough and has since continued to advance local technology and industry.
In the late 1990s, India's automotive industry pioneer Vikram Kirloskar was instrumental in bringing Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. there.
Vikram S Kirloskar graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US with a degree in mechanical engineering. Over the years, he held a number of significant roles at CII, SIAM, and ARAI. The fourth-generation leader of the Kirloskar Group was Vikram Kirloskar. He served as the Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. in addition to being the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd.
Vikram Kirloskar is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar.