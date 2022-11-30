Who is Vikram S Kirloskar, Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman who died

Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairperson, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd died at the age of 64. According to the reports, Kirloskar died due to a massive heart attack.

Toyota India said in a statement on social media, “We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Vikram S Kirloskar, vice chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on November 29, 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

