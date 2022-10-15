Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Who is Vartika Singh, owner of BTech Chaiwali and engineering student at Manav Rachna at Faridabad?

Vartika Singh is from Bihar's Gopalganj. Her parents want her to join a government job.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 08:02 PM IST

Who is Vartika Singh, owner of BTech Chaiwali and engineering student at Manav Rachna at Faridabad?
Btech Chaiwali inspirational story (File)

Vartika Singh is the owner of Faridabad's BTech Chaiwali chai stall that has been gaining traction in the city. She is a student of the BTech second year at the city's Manav Rachna university. She is currently studying in her second year. After completing her classes, she sells tea near Greenfield Gate Number 4. 

Vartika Singh is from Bihar's Gopalganj. Her parents want her to join a government job but she wants to open her startup. They are unhappy with her venture. 

Her aim is to scale the startup and provide jobs to others instead of seeking jobs. She lives in Faridabad's Greenfield.

She started the stall with the scholarship money. 

She provides for herself with the money she has been earning at the stall. 

She sells three kinds of teas -- normal tea, masala team, and lemon tea. The prices for these are Rs 10 per cup, Rs 20 per cup, and Rs 30 per cup. 

Her masala tea is her bestseller. She uses herbal ingredients and spices to prepare the tea.

Her plan is to extend her business in Faridabad first, then she would take the business to the state level. 

She says people would stop making an adverse comments on her selling tea after doing engineering after it becomes successful. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?
Krishnam Raju death: Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu others mourn veteran actor's demise
IN PICS: Staying at THIS hotel will cost you more than Rs 22 lakh per day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 483 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.