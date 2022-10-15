Who is Vartika Singh, owner of BTech Chaiwali and engineering student at Manav Rachna at Faridabad?

Btech Chaiwali inspirational story (File)

Vartika Singh is the owner of Faridabad's BTech Chaiwali chai stall that has been gaining traction in the city. She is a student of the BTech second year at the city's Manav Rachna university. She is currently studying in her second year. After completing her classes, she sells tea near Greenfield Gate Number 4.

Vartika Singh is from Bihar's Gopalganj. Her parents want her to join a government job but she wants to open her startup. They are unhappy with her venture.

Her aim is to scale the startup and provide jobs to others instead of seeking jobs. She lives in Faridabad's Greenfield.

She started the stall with the scholarship money.

She provides for herself with the money she has been earning at the stall.

She sells three kinds of teas -- normal tea, masala team, and lemon tea. The prices for these are Rs 10 per cup, Rs 20 per cup, and Rs 30 per cup.

Her masala tea is her bestseller. She uses herbal ingredients and spices to prepare the tea.

Her plan is to extend her business in Faridabad first, then she would take the business to the state level.

She says people would stop making an adverse comments on her selling tea after doing engineering after it becomes successful.