He is the co-founder and CEO of Scale AI, a company that helps businesses process raw data for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning

Alexandr Wang, the CEO of Scale AI and one of the youngest self-made billionaires, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in France. The meeting took place during PM Modi’s visit to co-chair the AI Summit, where he was welcomed by President Macron at a dinner on Monday.

Who is Alexandr Wang?

Alexandr Wang is the co-founder and CEO of Scale AI, a company that helps businesses process raw data for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. In 2022, he became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 25. His San Francisco-based company provides software and labour to label data for AI models, including tools like ChatGPT. Scale AI serves around 300 clients, including General Motors and Flexport, and has been valued at $7.3 billion.

Born in Los Alamos, New Mexico, Wang comes from a scientific background. His parents were physicists working on military projects for the US Air Force. A math and coding prodigy, he competed in national competitions before landing his first engineering jobs in Silicon Valley at just 17. He briefly attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) but dropped out at 19 to launch Scale AI through the Y Combinator accelerator program. Today, his estimated net worth stands at $2 billion, according to Forbes.

What Does Scale AI Do?

Scale AI plays a crucial role in training AI models by providing high-quality labeled data. The company employs over 100,000 contract workers worldwide to perform data annotation, which helps improve AI systems. Unlike companies like OpenAI and Microsoft, Scale AI does not develop its own AI models. Instead, it supplies the necessary data to power AI tools, making it a key player in the industry.

However, Scale AI has faced controversy over its labor practices. A lawsuit has accused the company of exploiting contract workers, with allegations of unpaid work and mismanagement. Wang and other executives have been named in the legal case.

Why is Wang Influential?

Wang has built strong connections in Silicon Valley and Washington, DC, making him a key figure in the AI industry. He frequently advises US lawmakers on AI policies and national security. His growing influence has positioned him alongside industry leaders like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.