Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries, thus making him one of the richest people in Asia and the world. His net worth, depending on the performance of Reliance stocks, often breaks the $90 billion barrier, thus making him one of the top ten richest people in the world. Mukesh's wealth comes from a diversified empire of petrochemicals, telecommunications, and retail. His wife, Nita Ambani, is equally powerful. Not only does she contribute towards the philanthropic and educational initiatives of Reliance but also sports and cultural ventures of the group, like the Mumbai Indians IPL team. Nita Ambani is known for her lavish lifestyle and keen interest in art, luxury, and fashion.

Anant Ambani, the youngest of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s children, hails from India’s most powerful business family. His father, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is one of the wealthiest individuals globally, boasting a net worth of $105 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, ranking him 14th among the world's richest. Much of Anant’s substantial fortune is linked to his inheritance from this vast empire built by his father, making him one of the wealthiest young business figures of his generation, as reported by Moneyweek.

Like his older siblings, Isha and Akash, Anant studied in the United States, graduating from Brown University. Since 2020, Anant has taken a leadership role in Reliance, focusing on the company’s energy and green initiatives. As a director of Reliance’s energy division, he is advancing the company’s ambitious goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

Reliance Industries reported an impressive after-tax profit of around £7.5 billion for the 2023-24 financial year, hinting at the family’s staggering wealth. Additionally, Anant serves as a director at Jio Platforms Limited, a tech conglomerate valued at $107 billion (or £82 billion).

Another element of Anant’s wealth includes his stake in the Indian Premier League team, the Mumbai Indians, one of the league’s most successful cricket franchises. Anant’s wife, Radhika Merchant, is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company. The Merchant family’s net worth is estimated to be around $90 million. Radhika herself has a role on her family’s company board and is a notable businesswoman in her own right.