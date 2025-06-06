The transaction was registered in May 2025, as reviewed by documents registered in the name of Jeetendra and his family-owned firms Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited.

Veteran actor Jeetendra and his family have recently sold a large land parcel in Mumbai’s Andheri area for a staggering Rs 855 crore. With this high-profile deal, there is curiosity about the buyer who has bought the land property, which is positioned in Mumbai’s posh area of Andheri, that has evolved into a commercial and residential destination.

According to Square Yards, the land parcel spans a total area of 664.68 sq. m. It currently houses Balaji IT Park and includes three constructed buildings with a cumulative built-up area of 45,572.14 sq. m. This grand deal is cracked by NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services Private Limited. The transaction was registered in May 2025, as reviewed by documents registered in the name of Jeetendra and his family-owned firms Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited. The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 8.69 crore and registration charges amounting to Rs. 30,000.

NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, the buyer company specialises in a range of services including public and private cloud solutions, hosting, data management, application development, threat monitoring, content delivery networks, and testing services and serves customers globally.

NTT Global Data Centre’s global platform is one of the largest in the world, spanning more than 20 countries and regions, including the Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA and India. NTT is routinely recognized as a Leader by leading networking and data centre analysts, according to information on Linkedin. According to their official site, Alok Bajpai is the Managing Director, responsible for the operations of NTT Global Data Centers in India. In this role, he oversees the development and expansion of our data centre operations across key markets in India. While Doug Adams is the CEO and President, of Global Data Centers, NTT DATA, which is headquartered in London.

The company aims to use technology to create a more affluent and harmonious society, focusing on sustainability through significant investments that benefit both itself and its clients. The company is placed in its top 1% ranking in the S&P Global Sustainability Rating (2024) and is recognised as a CDP Climate Change "A-List" company for the second consecutive year.