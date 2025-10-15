Who is Tarun Garg? First Indian to assume role of MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, pursued MBA from THIS prestigious Indian B-school

Tarun Garg has been announced as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL). He will assume role of MD and CEO from January 1, 2026.

The announcement comes as current Managing Director Unsoo Kim prepares to return to South Korea for a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company on December 31, 2025. Until then, Garg will serve as MD & CEO Designate, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

“The board placed on record its appreciation for the valuable contribution and guidance provided by Unsoo Kim during his association with the company,” HMIL said in its statement.

Who is Tarun Garg?

Tarun Garg, who is currently serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), will be the first Indian to lead Hyundai Motor India since the company began operations in 1996.

Tarun has completed his B.Tech in mechanical engineering from Delhi Technological University. He holds an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, He brings three more than three decades of experience in the automobile industry.

He has previously worked with Maruti Suzuki India Limited, where he held several key leadership positions including Executive Director of Marketing, Logistics, Parts, and Accessories.

During his tenure at HMIL, Garg has been instrumental in expanding the company’s market presence, strengthening profitability, and leading new initiatives in digital marketing, rural expansion, and the used-car segment.

Garg also played a key role in introducing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) across nine Hyundai models in India, while improving sales quality and customer satisfaction.

In a statement, Hyundai said Garg’s appointment is part of its long-term transformation plan to strengthen its foundation in India and accelerate its journey toward becoming a smart mobility solutions provider.

(with IANS inputs)