Who is Surya Midha? Indian who beat Mark Zuckerberg in Forbes' Billionaire's list

Surya Midha, 22, has become the youngest self-made billionaire on the Forbes World's Billionaires List after co-founding AI hiring startup Mercor.

The rapid growth of the artificial intelligence sector has produced an unprecedented number of young billionaires. According to the latest list released by Forbes, a record 35 billionaires under the age of 30 now feature in the prestigious Forbes World's Billionaires List.

Among them is 22-year-old entrepreneur Surya Midha, who has emerged as the youngest self-made billionaire on the list. Midha co-founded the AI hiring startup Mercor, which private investors valued at USD 10 billion in late 2025.

Midha’s estimated net worth currently stands at USD 2.2 billion, making him one of the youngest tech entrepreneurs to achieve such wealth.

Younger than tech icon Mark Zuckerberg

Midha and his cofounders have also set a new record for the youngest self-made founders to enter the billionaire rankings. Their debut surpasses the milestone achieved by Mark Zuckerberg, who first appeared on the billionaire list at the age of 23 nearly twenty years ago.

Midha founded Mercor alongside Brendan Foody and Adarsh Hiremath. Interestingly, Midha is just a few months younger than his two partners, making him the youngest among the trio.

Early life and academic journey

Midha was born in San Jose to parents who had migrated from Delhi to the United States. During his school years, he gained recognition as a national debate champion, highlighting his strong communication and analytical abilities.

For higher education, Midha attended Georgetown University, where he studied foreign studies. Around the same time, his cofounder, Hiremath was pursuing his education at Harvard University. Meanwhile, Foody was also studying at Georgetown, majoring in economics.

How Mercor is transforming hiring with AI

The startup Mercor focuses on using artificial intelligence to modernise recruitment. The platform allows job applicants to be interviewed by an AI avatar that evaluates their skills and suitability.

After assessment, the system connects candidates with companies seeking talent, particularly in the fast-growing AI sector. The platform is already being used by several major technology firms to recruit engineers and researchers who help train advanced AI systems.

Youngest female billionaire on the list

The new rankings also feature a youngest self-made female billionaire: 29-year-old Luana Lopes Lara. A former ballerina and graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, she co-founded prediction market company Kalshi.

Lopes Lara replaced Lucy Guo, who had previously held the title, and even earlier the distinction belonged to Taylor Swift.

Where the young billionaires come from

Of the 35 billionaires under 30, eight are American citizens, while three others, including Lopes Lara, currently live in the United States. Meanwhile, 13 are based in Europe and six in Asia.

Interestingly, all of the American billionaires on the list are self-made, while many European entrants inherited their fortunes, highlighting the significant role of innovation and entrepreneurship in the US tech ecosystem.