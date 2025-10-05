Who is Sujith Vishwajit? Indian-origin fintech founder hired by Sam Altman's OpenAI

OpenAI, developer of AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, has acquired a new AI-powered personal finance app called Roi. Following the ongoing trend in the AI space, OpenAI has hired Roi's CEO, Sujith Vishwajit, to the company. Let's dig details.

OpenAI, developer of AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, has acquired a new AI-powered personal finance app called Roi. Following the ongoing trend in the AI space, OpenAI has hired Roi's CEO, Sujith Vishwajit, to the company. Co-founder of Roi, Sujith Vishwajit, hailed the milestone by writing on 'X', "I’m excited to announce that Roi has been acquired by OpenAI! We started Roi 3 years ago to make investing accessible to everyone by building the most personalized financial experience. Along the way, we realized personalization isn’t just the future of finance. It’s the future of software."

"This acquisition marks an incredible milestone for Roi, and we’re thrilled to continue building out our vision at OpenAI. We're extremely grateful to our users, investors, friends, and family who made this journey possible," he added.

Who is Sujith Vishwajit?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sujith Vishwajit has been serving as the co-founder of Roi since January 2022. Previously, he worked as a Software Engineer at Airbnb. Moreover, he has also served as a software engineer intern at industry giants, including Microsoft and Google.

He earned a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Maryland, United States.