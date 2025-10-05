Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dreaming of glass skin? This Korean routine can help you get it

Who is Sujith Vishwajit? Indian-origin fintech founder hired by Sam Altman's OpenAI

'Pretty certain that...': Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI return for Australia tour

IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh’s knock powers India to 247 against Pakistan, delay causes stir

After another Air India scare, pilots' body writes to aviation watchdog DGCA: 'We have strongly taken up...'

Isha Ambani once shared that her twins were born through IVF: 'Nothing to be ashamed'

Nita Ambani drinks world's most expensive water, served in gold-covered bottle worth Rs...

Health scare in Australia A camp as four players fall sick in Kanpur, one hospitalised – BCCI issues statement

Aide arrested in Pahalgam terror attack makes SHOCKING revelations: 'Met terrorists four time, provided them with...'

White vs Pink Salt: Which is healthier option and why it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Sujith Vishwajit? Indian-origin fintech founder hired by Sam Altman's OpenAI

Who is Sujith Vishwajit? Indian-origin fintech founder hired by Sam Altman...

Dreaming of glass skin? This Korean routine can help you get it

Dreaming of glass skin? This Korean routine can help you get it

'Pretty certain that...': Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI return for Australia tour

Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI return for Australia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Who is Sujith Vishwajit? Indian-origin fintech founder hired by Sam Altman's OpenAI

OpenAI, developer of AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, has acquired a new AI-powered personal finance app called Roi. Following the ongoing trend in the AI space, OpenAI has hired Roi's CEO, Sujith Vishwajit, to the company. Let's dig details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 08:42 PM IST

Who is Sujith Vishwajit? Indian-origin fintech founder hired by Sam Altman's OpenAI
Image credit: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

OpenAI, developer of AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, has acquired a new AI-powered personal finance app called Roi. Following the ongoing trend in the AI space, OpenAI has hired Roi's CEO, Sujith Vishwajit, to the company. Co-founder of Roi, Sujith Vishwajit, hailed the milestone by writing on 'X', "I’m excited to announce that Roi has been acquired by OpenAI! We started Roi 3 years ago to make investing accessible to everyone by building the most personalized financial experience. Along the way, we realized personalization isn’t just the future of finance. It’s the future of software."

"This acquisition marks an incredible milestone for Roi, and we’re thrilled to continue building out our vision at OpenAI. We're extremely grateful to our users, investors, friends, and family who made this journey possible," he added.

Who is Sujith Vishwajit?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sujith Vishwajit has been serving as the co-founder of Roi since January 2022. Previously, he worked as a Software Engineer at Airbnb. Moreover, he has also served as a software engineer intern at industry giants, including Microsoft and Google. 

He earned a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Maryland, United States. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'India stands with Nepal': PM Modi reaffirms assistance over losses caused by heavy rains in country
'India stands with Nepal': PM Modi reaffirms assistance over losses
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement amid protests in PoK: 'Have to take it back'
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement amid protests in PoK: 'Have to take...'
Gemini AI prompt: Google India reveals THIS quick trick to create stunning Diwali 2025 invitations
Gemini AI prompt: Google reveals THIS trick to create stunning Diwali invitation
Nita Ambani drinks world's most expensive water, served in gold-covered bottle worth Rs...
Nita Ambani drinks world's most expensive water, served in gold-covered bottle w
After another Air India scare, pilots' body writes to aviation watchdog DGCA: 'We have strongly taken up...'
After another Air India scare, pilots' body writes to DGCA: 'We have...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE