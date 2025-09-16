Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,50,000 company, gets whopping salary of Rs...

Consumer goods giant Unilever has appointed Srinivas Phatak as its new Chief Financial Officer, it announced on Tuesday. The move came after the top FMCG firm’s CFO, Fernando Fernandez, was promoted to CEO under an extensive leadership reshuffle.

Phatak, an Indian-origin finance expert, who has now taken on a crucial role at the British Dutch company, is also officially made a member of Unilever’s board, starting now. However, this will not be his first experience in the new role, as Phatak became Unilever’s acting CFO in March 2025, after serving as the Deputy CFO and Group Controller, where he worked on group-wide performance management.

The company, with a valuation of Rs 1,35,70,15,60,50,000, made an extensive search before the board unanimously approved his appointment. His approval points to his seasoned experience with strong industry knowledge and impressive work profile as acting CFO. “Following that process, the Unilever Board is in unanimous agreement that Srinivas is the best candidate for the role,” the company’s official statement read, as per a Bloomberg report.

Phatak has been instrumental in various transformation projects, including productivity enhancement, integrated operations, and technological upgrades, which highlight his leadership and strategic expertise.

How has Srinivas Phatak’s career been?

Srinivas Phatak began his career with ITC in 1996 after completing his Chartered Accountant qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. After ITC, he joined Unilever India in 1999. During his 25 years at the FMCG giant, he has served in many finance and commercial roles, including CFO of Hindustan Unilever Limited and Vice President of Finance for South Asia. Back home, he played a key role in taking up market share growth and margin expansion.

What is Srinivas Phatak’s salary package?

In his new role, Sriniavas Phatak’s annual salary will be €1.2 million (approximately Rs 12,32,51,800). He will also be eligible for bonuses and performance-based awards, the company stated, according to a Bloomberg report. He is also entitled to localisation support according to company policies.