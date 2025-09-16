Pakistan minister Ishaq Dar rejects Trump's claim of India-Pak ceasefire: 'India refused...'
Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt issues order on canine bites, know details here
What may transpire between Donald Trump and Shehbaz Sharif when they meet on UNGA sidelines? Asim Munir also to be present
Finding Global Scale: Bitgrit’s Growth Playbook for Indian AI startups
Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,50,000 company, gets whopping salary of Rs...
PCB to face huge financial loss of over Rs..., if Pakistan pulls out of Asia Cup 2025
Here's how PM Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday tomorrow
PM Modi fitness secrets at 75 revealed: Vegetarian lifestyle, simple diet, yoga routine, more
Pink completes 9 years: 9 life lessons from Taapsee Pannu’s character that still inspire people
Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India, how can it be prevented?
BUSINESS
Consumer goods giant Unilever has appointed Srinivas Phatak as its new Chief Financial Officer, it announced on Tuesday. The move came after the top FMCG firm’s CFO, Fernando Fernandez, was promoted to CEO under an extensive leadership reshuffle.
Consumer goods giant Unilever has appointed Srinivas Phatak as its new Chief Financial Officer, it announced on Tuesday. The move came after the top FMCG firm’s CFO, Fernando Fernandez, was promoted to CEO under an extensive leadership reshuffle.
Phatak, an Indian-origin finance expert, who has now taken on a crucial role at the British Dutch company, is also officially made a member of Unilever’s board, starting now. However, this will not be his first experience in the new role, as Phatak became Unilever’s acting CFO in March 2025, after serving as the Deputy CFO and Group Controller, where he worked on group-wide performance management.
The company, with a valuation of Rs 1,35,70,15,60,50,000, made an extensive search before the board unanimously approved his appointment. His approval points to his seasoned experience with strong industry knowledge and impressive work profile as acting CFO. “Following that process, the Unilever Board is in unanimous agreement that Srinivas is the best candidate for the role,” the company’s official statement read, as per a Bloomberg report.
Phatak has been instrumental in various transformation projects, including productivity enhancement, integrated operations, and technological upgrades, which highlight his leadership and strategic expertise.
Srinivas Phatak began his career with ITC in 1996 after completing his Chartered Accountant qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. After ITC, he joined Unilever India in 1999. During his 25 years at the FMCG giant, he has served in many finance and commercial roles, including CFO of Hindustan Unilever Limited and Vice President of Finance for South Asia. Back home, he played a key role in taking up market share growth and margin expansion.
In his new role, Sriniavas Phatak’s annual salary will be €1.2 million (approximately Rs 12,32,51,800). He will also be eligible for bonuses and performance-based awards, the company stated, according to a Bloomberg report. He is also entitled to localisation support according to company policies.