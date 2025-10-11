Who is Sonali Sen Gupta? RBI's newly appointed Executive Director brings 30 years of experience, previously served as...

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Sonali Sen Gupta as its new Executive Director (ED), with effect from October 9, 2025.

In an official press release by the RBI, it was mentioned that Sonali Sen Gupta as an Executive Director, will oversee three important departments "Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department and Inspection Department.

Who is Sonali Sen Gupta?

Sonali Sen Gupta holds an MBA in Banking and Finance, and is a Certified Associate of IIBF. She was the Regional Director for Karnataka at the Bengaluru Regional Office, before this appointment. She has served over three decades at the RBI, working in key departments such as Financial Inclusion, Human Resource Management, Banking Regulation, and Supervision.

Throughout her tenure at the RBI, Sen Gupta has represented India on several international platforms. "She has represented the Reserve Bank in G20 - Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) and OECD - International Network on Financial Education (INFE) and has served as a Director on the board of National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE). She has also served as a member of various other internal and external Committees," the release said.

Sen Gupta has also been a member of various internal and external committees that help shape the Reserve Bank's policy and regulatory framework. Currently, she also serves as the RBI's Nominee Director on the Board of Indian Overseas Bank.

(With agency inputs)