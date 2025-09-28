Who is Shrikant Badve? Newest billionaire, worked with Madhur Dixit, Sachin Tendulkar, his company is...

Shrikant Badve has become the latest billionaire to join the league of top billionaires in the country. He entered the billionaires club after closing at a record high trading session. He has worked with Sachin Tendulkar and Madhuri Dixit.

Shrikant Badve has become the latest billionaire to join the league of top billionaires in the country. He entered the billionaires club after closing at a record high trading session on Tuesday. His company, Belrise, achieved a valuation of Rs 9,550 crore, after which Badve’s stake also grew to 59.59%.

Who is Shrikant Badve?

Founder-director of Belrise, a company that produces automotive parts and white goods, Badve is highly awarded and has been trained at the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad. Badve is one of the Board of Governors at IIM Jammu and serves the Economic Advisory Council to the Government of Maharashtra. What else is notable about him is that he has worked with Sachin Tendulkar and Madhuri Dixit.

All of them are significant ambassadors of the flagship Magnetic Maharashtra initiative. Badve is one among them.

Shrikant Badve does not own his family legacy but is a self-made billionaire with employees of more than 8000 people who work across 17 manufacturing units nationwide. Belrise has a turnover of more than Rs 7000 crore.

Badve has been honoured with many awards at the national and international levels. Due to his company’s success and wide network, the Government of India has recognised his leadership along with other institutes like the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance and the Army Institute of Technology.

Shrikant Badve represents industrial success and promotes brand-building to attract investors. By combining cultural and economic aspects, he leverages his image to boost Maharashtra's thriving economy.