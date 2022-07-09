Who is Shivon Zilis, top executive at Elon Musk's firm, alleged mother of his ‘secret’ twins?

Photo: Agencies

As we entered the weekend, it was reported that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had recently fathered twins in secrecy with a top executive at one of his firms, Shivon Zilis. After the news of the world’s richest man’s 8th and 9th children surfaced, Musk followed up with a tweet showing his support for large families.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," Musk tweeted, adding, “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do.”

Elon Musk’s ‘secret’ twins

Citing recent court documents, it was revealed that Musk and Zilis had twins in November 2021. This was weeks before Musk welcomed his second child with former partner, the popular singer Grimes, officially his 7th child.

As per the court documents, it was revealed that the 51-year-old Musk and Zilis had filed a plea to get the names of the twins changed. For Musk’s last name to be added and the mother’s last name to be made their middle name.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

Zilis, is a top executive at another of Musk’s companies, the brain-chip startup Neuralink. The 36-year-old works in the capacity of Director of Operations and Special Projects. She is Canadian by birth.

Zilis joined Musk’s Neuralink back in May 2017 and has earlier been a part of some other ventures of the world’s richest man, OpenAI and flagship firm Tesla.

She pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Arts, Economics and Philosophy from Yale University in the US. She has also been part of some prestigious recognitions including LinkedIn’s 35 under 35 list.

