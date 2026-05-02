Who is Shivon Zilis? Elon Musk’s partner of Indian descent and central figure in OpenAI trial

Shivon Zilis has become a key figure in the Elon Musk vs OpenAI trial.

Shivon Zilis has recently become a focal point in the ongoing Elon Musk lawsuit against OpenAI, Sam Altman, and Microsoft. Her name came up repeatedly during Musk’s testimony, sparking curiosity about her role in the high-profile trial. While often discussed for her personal connection to Musk, Zilis’ involvement in sensitive communications with OpenAI has made her a significant figure in the legal proceedings.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

Born in Markham, Ontario, Shivon Zilis is the daughter of a Hindu Punjabi mother, Sharda Zilis and Canadian father, Richard Zilis. She grew up in Canada, attended Unionville High School, and graduated from Yale University in 2008, where she played hockey. Early in her career, she worked at IBM’s cognitive computing division before co-founding Bloomberg Beta, Bloomberg’s venture capital arm. Forbes included her in the “30 Under 30” list for venture capital in 2015, shortly before her association with OpenAI began.

Professional Journey and OpenAI Ties

Zilis joined OpenAI in 2016 as an adviser and later served on its nonprofit board until 2023. Around this time, she reportedly became romantically involved with Elon Musk. From 2017 to 2019, she held leadership roles at Tesla, including project director for Autopilot and chip design, and later worked at Neuralink as director of operations and special projects. Her work within Musk’s companies positioned her at the intersection of his personal and professional worlds.

Family Life with Musk

Shivon and Musk have four children together: twins Strider Sekhar and Azure, born via IVF in 2021, followed by daughter Arcadia in 2023 and son Seldon Lycurgus in 2024. Musk has shared that the children’s names draw inspiration from literature, science, and gaming, reflecting the unconventional creativity of the family.

A Key Figure in the Trial

Zilis’ relevance to the lawsuit goes beyond her personal ties. After Musk left OpenAI’s board in 2018, she reportedly acted as a confidential intermediary, relaying information between Musk and the organisation. Court documents reveal messages where she sought guidance on maintaining ties with OpenAI, indicating her role in sensitive strategic communications.

Trusted Advisor and Insider

Zilis was not just a messenger; she was a confidante and adviser to Musk. She participated in conversations with OpenAI executives, including Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and Ilya Sutskever. In some instances, even OpenAI leaders consulted her for advice regarding Musk, underscoring her unique position bridging both sides.

Why She Matters

Shivon Zilis’ proximity to Musk and OpenAI positions her as a critical witness. Her testimony could shed light on key communications and decisions, potentially influencing the outcome of the case. Though not a founder, her role as an insider has made her one of the most closely watched figures in Silicon Valley’s legal spotlight.