Who is Shantanu Narayen? Adobe CEO to step down after 18 years, know his education, whopping net worth

US leading software company, Adobe, has recently announced Shantanu Narayen’s exit after serving as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. The company also shared that Narayen would continue to be part the Board as its Chairman.

US leading software company, Adobe, has recently announced Shantanu Narayen’s exit after serving as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. The company also shared that Narayen would continue to be part the Board as its Chairman preventing a void in the leadership and strengthening its leadership.

Shantanu Narayen is stepping down at a time when the company’s financial results came for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on 27 February 2026. Soon after this announcement, Adobe shares fell almost 7 per cent in extended trading on the Nasdaq.

He will continue to serve his position until the company decides his successor. To ensure smooth transition, Adobe’s Board of Directors made a special committee led by lead independent director Frank Calderoni. The Board will assess candidates from both inside and outside the company before selecting the next CEO.

Who is Shantanu Narayen?

US tech firm’s CEO Shantanu resigned after serving at the top for 18 years. Born on 27 May 1963 in Hyderabad, he comes from a Telugu family with a high education and intellectual value. His father had a plastics business and mother taught American literature, offering him an environment of varied perspectives.

He did his schooling fromHyderabad Public School from where global leaders like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella graduated. Narayen then earned a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication engineering from the University College of Engineering at Osmania University.

In the mid-1980s, he moved to the United States to pursue Master’s degree in Computer Science from Bowling Green State University (1986) and MBA from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley (1993), which he completed while he was employed full time. He used to attend classes during evenings, which strengthened discipline and hard work and shaped his already ambitious personality.

According to Hindustan Times, Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 and became its CEO in 2007, leading it from a business of selling boxed software to a subscription-based model. During his time, Adobe’s revenue and workforce rose significantly, with the company’s annual revenue rising from under $1 billion to over $25 billion.

His estimated net worth is believed to be around $250 million–$300 million (roughly Rs 2,000–Rs 2,500 crore), as per TOI and Mint.