Who is Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata's millennial friend? Know why he wrote 'last meeting' message

File photo

Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata's 28-year-old assistant is in the news again. Shantanu runs a startup Goodfellows to serve the elderly, in which Ratan Tata has invested. Shantanu has shared about Goodfellow India on the social media platform -- LinkedIn. He has mentioned two such people.

According to the news published in Business Today, Shantanu Naidu narrates the story of a Punjabi couple who welcomed him into their apartment in Mumbai five years ago. He also wrote how he took care of her especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Shantanu made sure to spend enough time with her. Shantanu says- 'All I had to offer in return was time.'

'You never know which meeting is the last'

Shantanu Naidu wrote- At the age of 86, that gentleman passed away on Wednesday. His kindness has made such a lasting impression on me that whenever someone asks why Goodfellow was started, the face of Mr. Punjabi always emerges. The last time Naidu met Mr. Punjabi was at a Goodfellows event in Mumbai last year. Naidu further wrote- 'He will be missed a lot this year. You never know which meeting is the last.

Shantanu is with Ratan Tata since 2018. Goodfellow was launched in September 2022. This startup's founder, Shantanu Naidu, is 30 years old and a Cornell University graduate. Presently, he is working as General Manager in Tata Office. The amount of investment Ratan Tata has made in Goodfellows has not been revealed.

This startup has been started to support the youth to the old people. Tata had said on the occasion of launching that he would be very happy to see the progress of this startup. Shantanu Naidu has also written a book titled 'I Came Upon a Lighthouse' about his experience with Ratan Tata. Due to the work done for stray dogs, Shantanu came close to Ratan Tata. Ratan Tata was so impressed with Shantanu Naidu, a resident of Mumbai, that he himself called and offered a job to Shantanu.

On his Instagram account, Shantanu hosts a show/webinar called "On Your Sparks" every Sunday. Seven performances of the live show have already taken place. For the webinar, he charges Rs 500 per participant. He started this online talk show in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to support budding entrepreneurs.