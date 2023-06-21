Who is Shahzada Dawood? One of the richest man in Pakistan, who is aboard missing Titanic submersible with son

Shahzada Dawood

The mysterious disappearance of the Titanic submarine in the Atlantic Ocean has been making headlines for the best days. The Titan submersible held five ultra-wealthy passengers who were on the journey to the Atlantic Ocean seabed to tour the wreckage of the Titanic, an iconic ship that had sunk in 1912. However, contact was lost with the submarine shortly after its deep dive.

Two of the individuals on board the submersible among the five people are Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani businessman, and his son Suleman Dawood.

For those who are unaware, Shahzada Dawood is known as one of the richest men in Pakistan. Shahzada Dawood, in 2003, became a member of the Engro Corporation Board and is currently the Vice-Chairman. He is highly regarded for his efforts in founding important international networks and contacts.

READ | Missing Titanic submarine: What happened to Titan submersible? Race against time for millionaire passengers

Dawood Hercules Corporation which is a part of the Dawood Group has been in the business for the past 100 years. Shahzada Dawood joined the business in 1996 and has specialised in corporate governance and the revitalisation of industries in Pakistan.

Shahzada Dawood, 48, serves on the Global Advisory Board for Prince Charles’ Charity, Prince’s Trust International, and has also joined the Board of Trustees of the SETI Institute, a nonprofit research organisation situated close to NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley.

Shahzada Dawood has a Master of Science degree in Global Textile Marketing from Philadelphia University in the United States and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Buckingham University in the United Kingdom.

READ | Submarine on way to Titanic goes missing, billionaire among 5 on board, check his India connection

Shahzada Dawood resides in the United Kingdom along with his wife Christine and their two children, Sulaiman and Alina. They also have two pets - Stig, a dog, and Proteus, a cat.

As of now, a massive search operation has been launched to locate the Titanic submarine, with no trace of the sea vehicle so far. The US Coast Guard was informed of this development, and the search operation was launched from Boston, Massachusetts.

According to experts, if the submarine has sunk near the wreckage of the Titanic, it is next to impossible to rescue the occupants due to the depth of the sea and the capabilities of the US Navy ships.