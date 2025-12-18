FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Sergey Brin? Man who overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world’s fourth-richest, his net worth is Rs...

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has overtaken Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the global billionaire list after Alphabet shares surged. Brin’s net worth rose to USD 240 billion (Rs 21,68,65,32,000.00), pushing Bezos to fifth place.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 08:21 AM IST

Who is Sergey Brin? Man who overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world’s fourth-richest, his net worth is Rs...
    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has slipped one position on the world’s richest list after being surpassed by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, according to the latest Forbes Billionaires rankings. Brin’s net worth has climbed to around USD 240 billion (Rs 21,68,65,32,000.00), narrowly edging past Bezos, whose fortune stands at approximately USD 239.9 billion.

    Alphabet Stock Rally Drives Brin’s Rise

    The reshuffling of ranks comes as Alphabet’s share price continues its upward momentum. Brin gained about USD 2.4 billion in a single day, fueled by the strong performance of Alphabet stock. This surge was enough to push him ahead of Bezos and secure the fourth position among the world’s wealthiest individuals.

    Alphabet shares closed higher on December 10, rising just over 1% to around USD 317. Over the past 30 days, the stock has recorded a gain of nearly 10%, reflecting growing investor confidence in the company’s future.

    AI Breakthroughs Boost Investor Confidence

    A major factor behind Alphabet’s stock rally is the success of Google’s Gemini 3 artificial intelligence model. The new system has reportedly outperformed competing AI platforms in several industry benchmarks, including mathematics, coding and trivia-based tests.

    Investors have also welcomed the fact that Gemini was developed without heavy dependence on Nvidia’s GPU chips, easing concerns about rising AI infrastructure costs and potential overvaluation in the sector.

    US Defence Department Deal Adds Momentum

    Alphabet received another boost after the US Department of Defence selected Google’s Gemini platform for its generative AI development program. The announcement strengthened market sentiment and reinforced Alphabet’s growing influence in advanced AI technologies.

    Jeff Bezos Slips Again as Amazon Shares Lag

    While Alphabet surged, Amazon’s stock posted a smaller gain of less than 0.5% on the same day. This comparatively modest performance contributed to Jeff Bezos losing another spot in the global wealth rankings.

    Notably, this is the second time in recent months that Bezos has been overtaken by a Google founder. Last month, Larry Page moved ahead of him, pushing Bezos out of the top three.

    Current Top of the Global Rich List

    With this latest shift, Sergey Brin now ranks behind only Elon Musk, Larry Ellison and Larry Page. Musk remains the world’s richest person by a wide margin, with an estimated net worth of nearly USD 491 billion.

    The latest rankings highlight how AI innovation and stock market performance continue to reshape the fortunes of the world’s top technology billionaires.

