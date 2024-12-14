The residence, located on the 30th floor of the A-wing in the Lodha Sea-Face project, spans 14,866 square feet

Prominent businesswoman Seema Singh has purchased a luxurious penthouse worth Rs 185 crore in Mumbai’s Worli area. The residence, located on the 30th floor of the A-wing in the Lodha Sea-Face project, spans 14,866 square feet.

The Lodha Sea-Face project, developed by the renowned Lodha Group, is one of Mumbai’s most sought-after addresses.

According to reports, along with the penthouse, Singh secured nine parking spaces as part of the deal. The cost per square foot of the property is an impressive Rs 1,24,446, and the transaction included a stamp duty of Rs 9.25 crore.

Seema Singh is a key figure in India’s pharmaceutical industry. She is the promoter of Alkem Laboratories, a leading pharmaceutical company with a market value of approximately Rs 64,278 crore. Singh holds a 2.16% stake in the company, making her a significant shareholder. Earlier this year, in June 2024, Singh made headlines by selling 0.3% of her stake, raising Rs 177 crore, according to reports.

Under her leadership, Alkem Laboratories has expanded its presence in India and globally, focusing on the development and marketing of generic medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The Lodha Group, known for its premium real estate projects, has developed over 100 million square feet of space, transforming Mumbai’s skyline.