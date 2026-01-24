Who is Savitha Balachandran? Meet Indian CFO of PepsiCo

PepsiCo has appointed Savitha Balachandran as Chief Financial Officer for India and South Asia. A former Tata Technologies CFO with nearly two decades at Tata Motors, she succeeds Kaushik Mitra, who is retiring after 24 years with the company.

PepsiCo has named Savitha Balachandran as its new Chief Financial Officer for India and South Asia, marking a key leadership transition in one of the company’s most important growth markets. She will lead the finance function across the region, overseeing financial strategy, governance and value creation initiatives.

Balachandran announced her appointment through a LinkedIn post, describing the move as the start of an exciting new chapter in her professional journey.

Leadership Transition at PepsiCo

Balachandran takes over from Kaushik Mitra, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for India and South Asia, who is set to retire after more than 24 years with PepsiCo. The company credited Mitra with building a strong finance organisation and playing a central role in shaping PepsiCo’s growth agenda across the region.

In a statement, PepsiCo said Mitra’s contributions extended beyond numbers, highlighting his role in mentoring leaders and strengthening long-term financial capabilities in India and South Asia.

Who is Savitha Balachandran?

Savitha Balachandran is a seasoned finance professional with decades of experience across large, complex organisations. Before joining PepsiCo, she served as Chief Financial Officer at Tata Technologies for over five years, where she was responsible for financial planning, risk management and strategic decision-making.

Before that, she spent more than 18 years at Tata Motors, holding a range of senior leadership roles across finance, corporate strategy and business operations. Her long tenure within the Tata Group has given her deep exposure to global markets, manufacturing-led businesses and transformation-driven growth.

Driving Growth in a Key Market

Welcoming Balachandran’s appointment, PepsiCo said her expertise across finance, strategy and value creation would be critical as the company accelerates its next phase of growth in India and South Asia. The region remains a strategic priority for PepsiCo, driven by expanding consumer demand and a rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape.

Balachandran said she looks forward to working closely with teams across the region to support sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Looking forward

With Balachandran stepping into the CFO role and Mitra moving into retirement, PepsiCo’s leadership transition signals continuity alongside renewal. The appointment reflects the company’s focus on strengthening leadership depth as it navigates new opportunities and challenges across India and South Asia.