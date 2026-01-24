FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Savitha Balachandran? Meet Indian CFO of PepsiCo

Did Vishal Bhardwaj revive Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan's shelved film Sapna Didi to make O'Romeo? Filmmaker breaks silence

Border 2: Here's how makers of Sunny Deol's epic war drama paid homage to action superstar Dharmendra

Who is Vijay Kumar? Main suspect in killing of wife, three relatives, including one Indian national in US' Georgia over family dispute

Border 2: Karan Johar reviews Sunny Deol's war drama, calls it 'sure shot winner', slams trolls targeting Varun Dhawan

Bangladesh Cricket Board in big trouble for skipping T20 World Cup? ICC Chairman Jay Shah in Dubai for final decision

How many runs does Suryakumar Yadav require to break Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's major T20I record?

Tere Ishk Mein OTT release date: When and where to watch Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-starrer romantic drama

Miracle! Doctors remove 19.9 kg tumor from the 43-year-old woman's stomach suffering from colon cancer through multi-organ surgery

Uttar Pradesh: Five minor Muslim girls booked over allegedly forcing their 16-year-old Hindu classmate to wear burqa, covert to Islam in Moradabad; video emerges

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ranvir Shorey reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark, says Oscar-winning composer has his reasons: 'He charges a lot'

Ranvir Shorey reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'He charges a lot'

Who is Savitha Balachandran? Meet Indian CFO of PepsiCo

Who is Savitha Balachandran? Meet Indian CFO of PepsiCo

Did Vishal Bhardwaj revive Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan's shelved film Sapna Didi to make O'Romeo? Filmmaker breaks silence

Did Vishal Bhardwaj revive shelved film Sapna Didi to make O'Romeo?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Who is Savitha Balachandran? Meet Indian CFO of PepsiCo

PepsiCo has appointed Savitha Balachandran as Chief Financial Officer for India and South Asia. A former Tata Technologies CFO with nearly two decades at Tata Motors, she succeeds Kaushik Mitra, who is retiring after 24 years with the company.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 01:47 PM IST

Who is Savitha Balachandran? Meet Indian CFO of PepsiCo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

PepsiCo has named Savitha Balachandran as its new Chief Financial Officer for India and South Asia, marking a key leadership transition in one of the company’s most important growth markets. She will lead the finance function across the region, overseeing financial strategy, governance and value creation initiatives.

Balachandran announced her appointment through a LinkedIn post, describing the move as the start of an exciting new chapter in her professional journey.

Leadership Transition at PepsiCo

Balachandran takes over from Kaushik Mitra, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for India and South Asia, who is set to retire after more than 24 years with PepsiCo. The company credited Mitra with building a strong finance organisation and playing a central role in shaping PepsiCo’s growth agenda across the region.

In a statement, PepsiCo said Mitra’s contributions extended beyond numbers, highlighting his role in mentoring leaders and strengthening long-term financial capabilities in India and South Asia.

Who is Savitha Balachandran?

Savitha Balachandran is a seasoned finance professional with decades of experience across large, complex organisations. Before joining PepsiCo, she served as Chief Financial Officer at Tata Technologies for over five years, where she was responsible for financial planning, risk management and strategic decision-making.

Before that, she spent more than 18 years at Tata Motors, holding a range of senior leadership roles across finance, corporate strategy and business operations. Her long tenure within the Tata Group has given her deep exposure to global markets, manufacturing-led businesses and transformation-driven growth.

Driving Growth in a Key Market

Welcoming Balachandran’s appointment, PepsiCo said her expertise across finance, strategy and value creation would be critical as the company accelerates its next phase of growth in India and South Asia. The region remains a strategic priority for PepsiCo, driven by expanding consumer demand and a rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape.

Balachandran said she looks forward to working closely with teams across the region to support sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Looking forward

With Balachandran stepping into the CFO role and Mitra moving into retirement, PepsiCo’s leadership transition signals continuity alongside renewal. The appointment reflects the company’s focus on strengthening leadership depth as it navigates new opportunities and challenges across India and South Asia.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP Shocker: Second year B-Tech students jumps off fourth floor after getting scolded for returning drunk to hostel in Greater Noida
Second year B-Tech students jumps off fourth floor for returning drunk to hostel
Ranvir Shorey reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark, says Oscar-winning composer has his reasons: 'He charges a lot'
Ranvir Shorey reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'He charges a lot'
Who is Savitha Balachandran? Meet Indian CFO of PepsiCo
Who is Savitha Balachandran? Meet Indian CFO of PepsiCo
Did Vishal Bhardwaj revive Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan's shelved film Sapna Didi to make O'Romeo? Filmmaker breaks silence
Did Vishal Bhardwaj revive shelved film Sapna Didi to make O'Romeo?
MS Dhoni gets ready for IPL 2026 with net sessions in Ranchi | WATCH viral video
MS Dhoni gets ready for IPL 2026 with net sessions in Ranchi | WATCH viral video
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement