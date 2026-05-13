Who is Sanjay Mehrotra? Indian-origin executive, SanDisk co-founder in Trump’s China delegation along with Elon Musk, Tim Cook

Among US President Donald Trump's business delegation is Indian-origin Micron CEO and SanDisk co-founder Sanjay Mehrotra. He was accompanied by Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook and others.

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Beijing to meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for talks that hold massive significance amid growing global uncertainty and trade imbalances.

The meeting, being keenly watched by global markets, would directly impact the future of US-China trade ties, global supply chains and broader geopolitical stability. Trump’s China visit is not an ordinary state meeting but is defined by the delegation he has been accompanied with- some of the top US executives, such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Tim Cook, General Electric’s CEO H. Lawrence “Larry” Culp, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Indian-origin Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Boeing’s CEO Kelly Ortberg, former US government official and Meta’s President and Vice Chair Dina Powell McCormick, Qualcomm’s CEO and President Christiano Amon, Illumina CEO Jacob Thaysen, MasterCard President Michael Miebach, Visa Inc’s CEO Ryan McInerney, Cargill’s Chairperson Brian Sikes, Citigroup’s CEO Jane Fraser, and Coherent CEO Jim Anderson.

Among them is Sanjay Mehrotra, Indian-origin entrepreneur being one among a group of few American business leaders who would shape some of the current burning topics in the US and globally.

Who is Sanjay Mehrotra?

Born in Kanpur in 1958, Mehrotra is an India-born semiconductor executive who has positioned himself as one of the most influential Indian-origin executives in the global semiconductor industry.

Education

Mehrotra earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Berkeley, and completed the executive programme at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Professional journey

Sanjay Mehrotra has four decades of experience in the semiconductor memory industry during which time he served in various engineering and leadership roles at top tech companies including Intel, Integrated Device Technology, a semiconductor company, and SEEQ Technology, that develops advanced analytics, ML & AI for time series data.

He became CEO of Micron in 2017 after co-founding flash memory company SanDisk, which he led until its acquisition by Western Digital in 2016.

Donald Trump’s China visit

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday arrived in China for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He was received on arrival by China's Vice President Han Zheng. US Ambassador to China David Perdue was among those present.

It is the first state visit of the US President to China since Trump's last visit in 2017.

Earlier in the day, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference that the leaders of US and China will hold in- depth discussions.The two Presidents will meet each other in person since their Busan meeting last October.

China's Embassy in the United States on Wednesday reiterated its position on key sensitive issues in China-US relations, stating that certain issues constitute "four red lines" that must not be challenged during US President Donald Trump's visit to China from May 13 to 15.