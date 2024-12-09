Sanjay Malhotra will be the 26th RBI Governor for a period of 3 years.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed as the new RBI Governor. He is a 1990-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre and currently serving as the Revenue Secretary in the Finance Ministry. His term will commence on December 11, 2024, and will last for three years till December 2027.

Malhotra will replace Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure ends on Tuesday (December 10, 2024). Malhotra will be the 26th RBI Governor. He is an engineering graduate in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. He also holds a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University, US.

In his career of over 33 years, he has worked in multifarious sectors, including power, finance and taxation, information technology, and mines, among others. In his previous assignment, he held the post of Secretary in the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance.

He has extensive experience in finance and taxation at the state as well as the central government levels. As a part of his present assignment, he plays an instrumental role in tax policy formulation in respect of direct and indirect taxes.

Das was appointed as the 25th Governor of the RBI on December 12, 2018, after the abrupt exit of Urjit Patel. He was granted an extension after completing three-year terms in office. His extended tenure ends on Tuesday. Soon after taking charge of the Mint Street office, he provided confidence to the market shaken by the sudden resignation of Patel amid a tussle between the RBI and the government over the issue of surplus transfer.

(with inputs from PTI)

READ | Meet woman, DU graduate, who left Azim Premji's Rs 311000 crore company after 3 years due to...