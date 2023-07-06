Who is Samar Chauhan, Mumbai man who bought Rs 75 crore bungalows? Family net worth is Rs 45,500 crore

Mumbai has recorded several high-end purchases over the last few months. (Representational)

Samar Chauhan, the Executive Director of Parle Products Private Limited, has bought a property, including two bungalows, in Mumbai's Juhu area for a whopping Rs 78 crore. The land area of the property is 7,893 square feet. The land has two bungalows. Alpa Chandrakant Shah sold the property to Chauhan. According to reports, Rs 4.68 crore was paid as stamp duty for the deal.

Mumbai has recorded several high-end purchases over the last few months. The managing director of J Kumar Infraprojects Limited, a company that developed several projects including the Navi Mumbai Metro, bought two bungalows for Rs 50 crore earlier this year. In September 2022, a company called Agarwal Holdings bought a plot for Rs 332.8 crore. In 2021, author Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi had sold a bungalow for Rs 84.75 crore in 2021.

In April, a company of the Aditya Birla group, bought a bungalow for Rs 220 crore. In 2021, Radhakishan Damani and his brother Gopikishan Damani bought a house in Mumbai's Malabar Hill for Rs 1001 crore.

Who is Samar Chauhan?

Samar Chauhan is the executive director of Parle Products. The company produces glucose biscuits Parle G. The company is controlled by his uncle Vijay Chauhan.

Mohanlal Dayal set up the company in 1928. Vijay Chauhan is the grandson of Mohanlal Dayal.

Vijay Chauhan, his son Ajay Chauhan and his nephews form one of the richest families in India.

They have a combined net worth of 5.5 billion dollars (Rs 45,500 crore), reported Forbes.

The company manufactures Parle-G, Melody, Mango Bite, Poppins, Monaco and Krack Jack.

Parle's estimated revenue was a whopping 1.9 billion dollars, reported Forbes. Most of it is from biscuits.