Sagar Adani is a 30-year-old Executive Director at Adani Green Energy and is the son of Rajesh Adani, Gautam Adani's brother. After completing his Economics degree at Brown University in the US, Sagar joined the Adani Group in 2015, where he played a pivotal role in building the company's solar and wind energy portfolio. However, both Sagar and Gautam Adani have faced allegations in the US regarding bribing Indian officials to secure solar energy contracts.



Sagar Adani, the Executive Director of Adani Green Energy and nephew of industrialist Gautam Adani, has announced an ambitious investment plan of USD 35 billion (Rs lakh crore) over the next five years. This initiative, revealed during an economic conference hosted by the State Bank of India, focuses primarily on clean energy and aims to contribute to India’s development by 2047. Sagar emphasized the role of young leaders in driving the nation towards its sustainable future.

The Adani Group's plans include setting up large-scale solar, wind, and hybrid energy plants across India, positioning itself as a leader in the global renewable energy sector. Sagar described the group's effort as “the largest greenfield development in the field of renewables by any company anywhere in the world.” Among the flagship projects is a massive solar plant in Khavda, Gujarat, with a capacity of 30,000 MW. The group also plans to explore nuclear and other energy sources to meet India's growing power demands, aligning with the government's ongoing interest in expanding its energy mix.

A significant portion of the investment, 85%, will be dedicated to clean energy projects. However, Sagar highlighted the importance of balancing this with traditional energy sources like coal, ensuring a pragmatic energy transition while meeting the country’s immediate power needs. These efforts extend beyond India, with the Adani Group aiming to lead the global clean energy revolution.

Despite the bold announcement, the group faced a decline in energy stocks. Adani Energy Solutions shares fell by 1.33%, and Adani Green Energy shares dropped by 2.33% during a recent trading session. Other Adani Group companies also experienced a decline in their stock values.

Sagar Adani’s strategy, which includes a focus on clean energy alongside traditional sources, shows his ambition to lead the clean energy transition in India, much like the business legacy of Mukesh Ambani’s children in their respective sectors. By focusing on both traditional and renewable energy, the Adani Group is set to play a pivotal role in India’s journey toward a sustainable future by 2047.

