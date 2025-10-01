Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Roshni Nadar? India's richest woman, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is...

In March this year, the Hurun Global Rich List ranked Roshni Nadar as the fifth richest woman in the world.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 07:11 PM IST

Who is Roshni Nadar? India's richest woman, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is...
File photo
Roshni Nadar Malhotra has emerged as India’s richest woman in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, released on Wednesday. She and her family secured the third spot with a wealth of Rs 2.84 lakh crore. Roshni is only behind Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani in terms of wealth. Ambani topped the list with Rs 9.55 lakh crore net worth, and Adani and family trail closely behind at Rs 8.15 lakh crore.

Roshi has marked a historic first, as a woman has entered the top three positions of the ranking. At 44, Roshni Nadar also became the youngest among the top 10 names on the list. "For the first time, a woman entered the Top 3 of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 — Roshni Nadar Malhotra debuted at No. 3, symbolising the multi-generational power of tech-driven wealth," said the Hurun list. 

Who is Roshni Nadar?

She is the chairperson of HCL Technologies and the daughter of HCL founder Shiv Nadar. She took over the role at the USD 12 billion tech giant from her father in July 2020. In March this year, the Hurun Global Rich List ranked Roshni as the fifth richest woman in the world.

Roshini Nadar's career

Nadar grew up in Delhi and graduated from Northwestern University in communication with a focus on Radio/TV/Film. She earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. She worked in various companies as a producer before joining HCL. Within a year of her joining HCL, she was elevated to executive director and CEO of HCL Corporation. In 2025, Nadar became the largest shareholder of HCL, after her father, Shiv, gifted her 47% of his share in HCL Technologies. She has expanded HCL’s global footprint while strengthening its position as a leading IT services powerhouse. HCL Tech currently has a market cap of Rs 3.76 lakh crore, as of October 1.

READ | Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...

Beyond business

Roshni is also involved in philanthropic activities through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which is focused on education. She has established some of India's top colleges and schools and is involved in conservation efforts via The Habitats Trust.

