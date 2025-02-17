He has served as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a US consumer watchdog agency.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently criticised Indian-origin businessman Rohit Chopra. He is a former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a US consumer watchdog agency previously shut down by US President Donald Trump. In a leaked audio from Dimon’s recent town hall with employees, the JPMorgan CEO also revealed his blunt stance on remote work, Business Insider reported.

Talking about Chopra, Dimon said, "They massively overstepped their authority. I think this guy -- Chopra or whatever his name is -- was just an arrogant, out-of-touch son of a b***h who just made things worse for a lot of Americans." He added, “So if they get rid of it or not makes no difference to me. It should exist, but it should be inside the OCC like it used to be, when it comes to banks.”

Who is Rohit Chopra?

He is an Indian-origin US businessman who served as the third director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Chopra was a previous member of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Before this, he served as assistant director of the CFPB and as the agency's first Student Loan Ombudsman, an office created by the Dodd-Frank Act.

He favours stronger oversight of banks and other financial institutions. Chopra is closely associated with efforts to reform the system of student loans in the United States. A Harvard University, he earned his Bachelor of Arts from the university and served as president of the student body. He also holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

