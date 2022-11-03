Who is Rohan Murty, Narayan Murthi's billionaire son who runs a startup named Soroco

Rohan Murty (LinkedIn photo)

Rohan Murty, the 39-year-old stakeholder in India's IT giant Infosys, is the son of the company's founder, NR Narayan Murty. His mother is Sudhar Murty, a best-selling novelist, philanthropist, and engineer. Sudha Murty was one of the first few women engineers in Tata Motors.

Rohan Murty is also the brother of Akshata Murty, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Growing up, despite having the means, the Murty siblings used to travel in an autorickshaw to school like other students. Both of them were meritorious and were raised with austerity being the guiding principle.

Now, however, both live a lavish lifestyle.

Akshata Murty's stake in Infosys is worth $700 million, which was more than the late Queen Elizabeth II estimated wealth.

Rohan has a stake worth billions. He is one of the biggest individual stakeholders in the company.

Murty is now running a start-up called Soroco.

His company analyses the use of the software in teams and brings out solutions to boost productivity and reduce costs.

As per his company, its software can collect data and detect unproductivity.

Murty, a computer science postgraduate student from Harvard University, says the company's machine-learning software can also recommend automation that can reduce time by 75 percent, Bloomberg reported.

Murty made the software with help from MIT computer scientists Arjun Narayan and George Nychis in 2014.

The company said its software doesn't compromise the privacy of individuals.

He owns 1.45 percent of Infosys's stake.

His company has 40 patents to its name. It isn't funded by any investor as of now.