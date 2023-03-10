Who is Ritesh Agarwal, billionaire Oyo owner whose father died 3 days after wedding? His yearly salary is...

Ritesh Agarwal came to Delhi in Class 10 to prepare for IIT-Jee. At a tender age, he started selling SIM cards. He married Geetansha Sood.

In a tragic incident, Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father Ramesh Agarwal died after falling from his flat in Gurgaon. The incident took place just three days after he got married to Geetansha Sood in a lavish wedding in Delhi. According to reports, his father fell from the balcony of his flat. Ritesh Agarwal and his newly wed wife Geetansha were inside the flat when the incident took place. The Gurgaon police have found no suicide note. His family hasn't registered a police complaint. The deceased's body has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination. Who is Ritesh Agarwal?

Ritesh Agarwal is one of the youngest billionaires in the world. He is a college drop out. His father Ramesh Agarwal used to live in Odisha's Rayagarh district. He comes from a humble background. Ramesh Agarwal used to run a small shop. He wanted his son to be an engineer. However, Ritesh had other plans.

Ritesh Agarwal came to Delhi in Class 10 to prepare for IIT-Jee. At a tender age, he started selling SIM cards. He did so in order to learn the nitty-gritties of running a business. He also didn't want to accept money from his family. After his schooling, Ritesh took admission in an engineering college but dropped out. He had decided to become an entrepreneur.

Before his marriage, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to the wedding. "With the blessings of Pradhan Mantri narendramodi ji, we are all set for a new beginning," he wrote on Twitter.

Ritesh did his schooling from St Johns Senior Secondary School. In 2012, he started a business venture called Oravel stays. The company got a grant of Rs 30 lakh. The same year he won the prestigious Thiel Fellowship through which he got a grant of $ 1 lakh.

At the age of 22, he had become a millionaire as his idea became a successful business after he changed its name to Oyo rooms.

He became the world's youngest self-made billionaire. In 2020, his net worth was Rs 7253 crore. His business is now spread across 300 cities.

He owns 33 percent of the company that had become a Unicorn. His annual salary is a whopping Rs 5.6 crore.