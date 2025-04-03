His story serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to make an impact.

Rishi Parti, a renowned entrepreneur and angel investor, recently made headlines with his latest purchase—a luxury apartment worth Rs 190 crore in Gurugram. The massive 16,000-square-foot residence is located in ‘The Camellias,’ a high-end project on DLF Golf Course Road. This deal is among the most expensive real estate transactions in the city.

Parti’s success story is an inspiration. He started his entrepreneurial journey at just 24 when he co-founded Info-X Software Technology Pvt Ltd in 2001 with three partners. Today, the company has expanded its operations to 15 countries and employs over 215 people. Info-X specialises in logistics solutions, leveraging AI and automation to enhance efficiency in digital and transportation systems.

Apart from Info-X, Parti is also involved in other successful ventures, including Find My Stay and Integrator Ventures. He has played a key role in revolutionizing logistics with innovations like CARGORATES.ai and EZai, which simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency.

His recent high-profile property purchase has drawn attention to his remarkable achievements. From a young entrepreneur to a leader in logistics technology, Parti’s journey reflects vision, adaptability, and bold decision-making.

His story serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to make an impact.