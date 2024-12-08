With this deal, Gurugram continues to attract wealthy buyers, signaling its rise alongside Mumbai and Bengaluru in the premium property market

Gurugram is making waves in the luxury property market, competing with Mumbai and Bengaluru. A businessman has set a new benchmark by purchasing an ultra-luxury flat worth Rs 190 crore in The Camellias, a high-end residential project. The flat is among the most expensive apartment deals in India.

The buyer, Rishi Parti, is the founder and Managing Director of Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd, a company specialising in logistics and digital transformation solutions. The property was registered last week.

Rishi Parti, 47, is a seasoned entrepreneur and angel investor. Besides Info-x, he is also a director in three other companies, including Find My Stay Pvt Ltd and Integrator Ventures Pvt Ltd. However, his primary focus remains on Info-x Software Technology, which he co-founded in 2001 at the age of 24.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Info-x provides cutting-edge logistics solutions for freight forwarders, shippers, and carriers. The company employs around 150 people and operates in 15 countries.

The Rs 190 crore transaction shows the growing demand for high-end properties in Gurugram. With this deal, Gurugram continues to attract wealthy buyers, signaling its rise alongside Mumbai and Bengaluru in the premium property market.