When RCB first started, it was bought by Vijay Mallya, who was the boss of United Spirits at the time. He paid Rs 476 crore for it, making RCB the second most expensive team at the time.

After 18 long years, Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s dream of winning the IPL trophy finally came true on Tuesday night with the Benglauru team defeating Punjab Kings by 6 runs. While, everyone knows that the Punjab team is co-owned by actor Preity Zinta, not many really know about the real owner of RCB. Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya bought the IPL franchise for Rs 476 crore, making it the second-most expensive team at the time.

When RCB first started, it was bought by Vijay Mallya, who was the boss of United Spirits at the time. He paid Rs 476 crore for it, making RCB the second most expensive team at the time. He was the owner of United Spirits Limited (USL) at the time and heavily sponsored RCB. The team was named after the popular liquor brand Royal Challenge under USL. However, after Mallya's departure from USL amid legal tussle in 2016, the franchise's full control went to United Spirits Limited, with Diageo in charge.

Prathmesh Mishra is the chairman of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited–the entity that operates RCB–and is also the chief commercial officer of Diageo India. USL also owns and operates the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's team, which won the last WPL title.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their victory as the actress hugged teary-eyed sportsman in one of the most emotional moments after the historic match. Virat Kohli has only played for RCB in his 18-year tenure in the league, the only player to do so. As the final ball sailed over the boundary line, the batter fell to the ground in tears as his teammates ran and celebrated with him. It is yet another cap in the illustrious career of the all-time great.