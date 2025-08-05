Who is Rani Kapur? Late Sunjay Kapur's mother at centre of family dispute over Rs 30000 crore estate

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a position he held since 2019 at the Gurugram-based automotive technology company. After his death, Sunjay's mother Rani has alleged misdoings at the company and also raised sensational questions over his death. Read on for more details.

Rani Kapur, the mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, is at the centre of a family drama involving a Rs 30,000 crore estate after the businessman's sudden death in June. Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a position he held since 2019 at the Gurugram-headquartered automotive technology company. The controversy over his estate came in the public eye after Rani wrote a letter to Sona Comstar's board, making sensational allegations including coercion and misuse of documents. In another statement, she said her son may have been murdered as part of a transnational conspiracy. But, who is Rani Kapur?

What has been Rani Kapur's role at Sona Comstar?

Rani is the widow of late Surinder Kapur, who was the founder of Sona Group. Surinder is remembered as being instrumental in setting up India's auto components industry after Japanese carmaker Suzuki decided to locally make its small car in 1983. After Surinder Kapur's death in 2015, Sunjay took over as the managing director (MD) of the company, while Rani reportedly served as its chairperson. She also claims to be the sole beneficiary of Surinder's estate.

When and how did Sunjay Kapur die?

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing polo in London, England. Sunjay was earlier married to film actor Karisma Kapoor, with whom he shared two children -- daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. Sanjay later got married to Priya Sachdev. Meanwhile, authorities in the United Kingdom have said that Sunjay died of natural causes, dismissing allegations of foul play around his sudden death.