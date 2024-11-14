Known for his humility, Ratan Tata leaves behind a legacy of compassion and generosity

Ratan Tata, whose personal wealth is over Rs 10,000 crore, has left a remarkable legacy of philanthropy and care in his will. A significant part of his assets will go to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF), continuing the Tata Group’s strong tradition of giving back to society. The foundation will focus on various charitable projects, led by N Chandrasekaran, the current chairman of Tata Sons.

Tata’s personal wealth will also be shared with close family members, including his brother Jimmy Tata, and his half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy. Known for his kindness, Tata has also made special arrangements for his loyal staff and beloved German Shepherd, Tito. His longtime cook, Rajan Shaw, will care for Tito for life, while Subbiah, his butler of over 30 years, is provided with financial security.

Ratan Tata’s will also feature plans for his luxury car collection, which includes around 20-30 high-end vehicles kept at his Colaba residence and Taj Wellington Mews apartments. These iconic cars may be acquired by the Tata Group for a future museum in Pune or auctioned.

In addition, Tata’s various awards will be preserved in the Tata Central Archives to honour his achievements and ensure that his legacy lives on for future generations.

Though Tata led the Tata Group—a $100 billion conglomerate—he was rarely seen on rich lists due to his limited personal stake in the company.