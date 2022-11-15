Who is Rahul Ganjoo, who resigned from Zomato’s head of new business

Rahul Ganjoo, Zomato’s new initiative head, and former food delivery chief have left the company after five years, according to a regulatory filing. Ganjoo joined the leading food technology company in August 2017 as the head of product development and was promoted to co-CEO of food delivery in October 2020. In August of this year, he was given the position of head of new businesses.

According to his LinkedIn page, Ganjoo held product management positions before joining Zomato in 2017 with organizations like Snapdeal, Twitter, and Symantec.

Following Zomato's second-quarter performance, high-profile departures were disclosed. Due to a significant increase in revenue from meal delivery and its wholesale Hyperpure unit, its fiscal second-quarter loss decreased from a year earlier.

According to the firm, Zomato's net loss decreased from 430 crores to 251 crores for the three months that ended on September 30. Operating income increased by 62%, from 1,024 crores to 1,661 crores. Since Blinkit was acquired by Zomato in August, the results include around 50 days' worth of the company's financial data.

With an Adjusted Ebitda of Rs 2 crore for the sector in the September quarter, Zomato once more asserted that it had broken even in the meal delivery market.

Adjusted despite the fact that they all define it differently, numerous tech companies utilize the statistic Ebitda. Costs like employee stock option charges that are not deemed operational for the business are typically left out of it.

The company reported last week that the food business's gross order value increased in the second quarter compared to the first quarter by 3%. This was to be expected because a rise in inflation during the third quarter of September caused demand in the retail and e-commerce sectors to decrease.