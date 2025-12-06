FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Who is Rahul Bhatia? Man who owns IndiGo, know about his educational qualification, net worth and more

IndiGo's huge flight disruptions have brought attention to co-founder Rahul Bhatia, the billionaire who's quietly leading the airline through this tough time. Read here to know more about him.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 01:09 PM IST

Who is Rahul Bhatia? Man who owns IndiGo, know about his educational qualification, net worth and more
India's largest airline, IndiGo, is grappling with a major operational crisis following the implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for pilots. These regulations, which require increased rest periods and limit night flights, caught the airline off guard, resulting in numerous daily flight cancellations and widespread travel disruptions. Despite temporary government measures easing night-operation restrictions, the airline is still working towards a full recovery.

In light of these challenges, attention has turned to Rahul Bhatia, the billionaire who built IndiGo into India’s most successful and efficient carrier, and the key figure behind its remarkable expansion.

Who is Rahul Bhatia, man who co-founded IndiGo?

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent company of IndiGo, was co-founded by Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia. Bhatia serves as the Group Managing Director of InterGlobe Aviation. The company, established in 1989, primarily focuses on air transport management. It has also become India’s leading carrier by market share. Rakesh Gangwal owns approximately 13.5% of the company.

Rahul Bhatia's educational qualification

According to the InterGlobe website, Rahul Bhatia holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada. Under Bhatia’s direction, IndiGo has diversified into various sectors, including hospitality, logistics, technology, airline management, pilot training, and aircraft maintenance engineering.

Rahul Bhatia's net worth

According to Forbes, Rahul Bhatia's net worth is estimated at $8.1 billion, placing him at 420th among the world's billionaires on the Forbes Rich List. He is also the promoter of InterGlobe Aviation. According to BSE promoter stakeholding, he directly owns a 0.01% stake, equivalent to 40,000 shares, in the airline.

IndiGo crisis

The current operational challenges are testing Bhatia’s leadership. New Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), which require pilots to have extended rest periods and limit night operations, have significantly disrupted IndiGo’s flight schedules. The airline was reportedly unprepared for these changes, resulting in widespread cancellations across major airports.

On Friday alone, over 220 flights were canceled in Delhi, with similar disruptions reported in other cities. Despite the DGCA providing temporary relief by easing night-operation restrictions, IndiGo is still working to restore its normal operations.

