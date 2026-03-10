Who is Rahul Bhatia? IndiGo MD takes charge as interim CEO after Pieter Elbers' resignation; know his net worth

Rahul Bhatia, born in Nainital, had graduated from the University of Waterloo in Canada, with a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He returned to India in 1984 with the intention of starting a telecom business, but the firm never took off due to regulatory hurdles.

IndiGo's chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers has stepped down with immediate effect -- a resignation that came months after the Indian airline faced its biggest operational crisis to date. Rahul Bhatia, the billionaire co-founder and promoter of IndiGo, is set to take charge of the management for the time being, according to a press statement. Bhatia, aged 66, had started India's largest airline (by market share) with aviation veteran Rakesh Gangwal nearly two decades ago, in 2006. Let us tell you more about Rahul Bhatia and his journey with IndiGo.

Rahul Bhatia, born in Nainital, had graduated from the University of Waterloo in Canada, with a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He returned to India in 1984 with the intention of starting a telecom business, but the firm never took off due to regulatory hurdles. Bhatia then joined his father's Delhi-based travel agency, which he transformed into InterGlobe Enterprises. He launched InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) in 2004 after acquiring an airline license.

Over the years, IndiGo made cost-efficiency its driving force and rapidly expanded in the Indian domestic market. By 2010, the company had secured nearly a fifth of India's market share. Just a few years down the line, IndiGo became the leader in the domestic aviation market. But Bhatia and co-founder Gangwal had a falling out over the direction of the company, and the latter eventually resigned from the board, announcing he would gradually reduce his stake in the firm. By late-2025, Gangwal owned around 13.5 percent of the stake in IndiGo.

Rahul Bhatia's net worth

Rahul Bhatia has won several top awards throughout his career in the aviation sector. According to Forbes, Bhatia has a net worth of USD 6.5 billion as of March 2026, making him one of the wealthiest persons in India and around the world. Bhatia resides in Delhi and has two children.