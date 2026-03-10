FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

As hostilities rise and an oil crisis looms, what role can India play in the Iran war?

Who is Rahul Bhatia? IndiGo MD takes charge as interim CEO after Pieter Elbers' resignation; know his net worth

Hottest March in 50 years: North India scorches, Delhi records its highest temperature as IMD warns of severe heat in Himachal

What is sleeper cell warfare? How does it work? How can Iran take on mighty US?

Nana Patekar makes OTT debut with Praksh Jha's political thriller, fans say 'expect another masterpiece'

Salim Merchant dismisses AR Rahman's 'communal bias' remark: 'He is doing biggest movie on Hindu mythology Ramayana'

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns with immediate effect citing personal reasons

Suryakumar Yadav recalls meeting MS Dhoni before T20 World Cup, opens up on getting key advice

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails role of women in healthcare sector, says they are vital for society's health

Urvashi Rautela returns to Mumbai from Kuwait amid Middle East crisis: 'I just feel a little vulnerable and anxious'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
As hostilities rise and an oil crisis looms, what role can India play in the Iran war?

Amid rising hostilities and oil crisis, what is India's role in Iran war?

Nana Patekar makes OTT debut with Praksh Jha's political thriller, fans say 'expect another masterpiece'

Nana Patekar makes OTT debut with Praksh Jha's political thriller, fans say

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14

Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for

Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi

Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Who is Rahul Bhatia? IndiGo MD takes charge as interim CEO after Pieter Elbers' resignation; know his net worth

Rahul Bhatia, born in Nainital, had graduated from the University of Waterloo in Canada, with a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He returned to India in 1984 with the intention of starting a telecom business, but the firm never took off due to regulatory hurdles.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 08:07 PM IST

Who is Rahul Bhatia? IndiGo MD takes charge as interim CEO after Pieter Elbers' resignation; know his net worth
Rahul Bhatia graduated from the University of Waterloo in Canada.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IndiGo's chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers has stepped down with immediate effect -- a resignation that came months after the Indian airline faced its biggest operational crisis to date. Rahul Bhatia, the billionaire co-founder and promoter of IndiGo, is set to take charge of the management for the time being, according to a press statement. Bhatia, aged 66, had started India's largest airline (by market share) with aviation veteran Rakesh Gangwal nearly two decades ago, in 2006. Let us tell you more about Rahul Bhatia and his journey with IndiGo.

Rahul Bhatia, born in Nainital, had graduated from the University of Waterloo in Canada, with a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He returned to India in 1984 with the intention of starting a telecom business, but the firm never took off due to regulatory hurdles. Bhatia then joined his father's Delhi-based travel agency, which he transformed into InterGlobe Enterprises. He launched InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) in 2004 after acquiring an airline license.

Over the years, IndiGo made cost-efficiency its driving force and rapidly expanded in the Indian domestic market. By 2010, the company had secured nearly a fifth of India's market share. Just a few years down the line, IndiGo became the leader in the domestic aviation market. But Bhatia and co-founder Gangwal had a falling out over the direction of the company, and the latter eventually resigned from the board, announcing he would gradually reduce his stake in the firm. By late-2025, Gangwal owned around 13.5 percent of the stake in IndiGo.

Rahul Bhatia's net worth

Rahul Bhatia has won several top awards throughout his career in the aviation sector. According to Forbes, Bhatia has a net worth of USD 6.5 billion as of March 2026, making him one of the wealthiest persons in India and around the world. Bhatia resides in Delhi and has two children.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
As hostilities rise and an oil crisis looms, what role can India play in the Iran war?
Amid rising hostilities and oil crisis, what is India's role in Iran war?
Who is Rahul Bhatia? IndiGo MD takes charge as interim CEO after Pieter Elbers' resignation; know his net worth
Who is Rahul Bhatia? IndiGo's interim CEO after Pieter Elbers quits
Hottest March in 50 years: North India scorches, Delhi records its highest temperature as IMD warns of severe heat in Himachal
Hottest March in 50 years: North India scorches, Delhi records its highest tempe
What is sleeper cell warfare? How does it work? How can Iran take on mighty US?
What is sleeper cell warfare? How does it work? How can Iran take on mighty US?
Nana Patekar makes OTT debut with Praksh Jha's political thriller, fans say 'expect another masterpiece'
Nana Patekar makes OTT debut with Praksh Jha's political thriller, fans say
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement