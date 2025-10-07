Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BUSINESS

BUSINESS

Who is Ragini Das? Ex-Zomato Executive takes over as Head of Google for Startups India

Das began her career at Aludecor and went on to work across Standard Chartered Bank, Trident Group India, and Zomato.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 10:08 AM IST

Who is Ragini Das? Ex-Zomato Executive takes over as Head of Google for Startups India
    Google has appointed Ragini Das as the Head of Google for Startups, India. Das, who co-founded the women-focused professional network Leap.club, announced the news on LinkedIn, describing the opportunity as a “full-circle” moment in her career.

    “Life has come full circle, and I’m excited to share that I’ve joined Google as Head of Google for Startups, India,” she wrote.

    Das began her career in 2013 when she was interviewed by both Zomato and Google. Although she did not make it past Google’s final round at the time, she went on to join Zomato, where she spent six years working across sales, growth, and international development.

    “Zomato gave me lifelong friends, a very steep learning curve, and the perseverance to eventually take the leap and co-found Leap.club,” she said, adding that the experience helped her identify her career moat.

    In 2020, Das co-founded Leap.club, a platform aimed at supporting women professionals. “I can proudly say that it changed the lives of thousands of women and gave me a sense of purpose and identity,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

    After the platform paused operations earlier this year, Das took time off to travel, focus on personal projects, and spend time with her dog, Jimmy. In August, she came across the Google role, which she said “perfectly aligned” with her experience.

    “The role sat at the intersection of 0–10, founders and everything I’ve built over the years. It kinda felt like destiny iykwim (If you know what I mean),” she said.

    As Head of Google for Startups India, Das will work with early-stage founders to help them build and scale their ventures by connecting them with resources, mentors, and networks. “We’re on a mission to support thriving startups around the world by connecting them to the right people, products and best practices to help them grow,” she added.

    According to her LinkedIn profile, Das has also worked with Trident Group India and interned at Standard Chartered Bank and Aludecor. Over the years, she has held diverse roles, including sales leader, marketer, product manager, and startup founder.

    Das holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (BBA) with First Class Honours from Lancaster University and completed her schooling at Chettinad Vidyashram in Chennai, where she served as Cultural Secretary.

    Outside of work, she continues to serve as Chair of the Women in Startups Committee at FICCI, where she advocates for increased visibility and funding for women-led ventures.

