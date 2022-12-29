Who is Radhika Merchant, a classical dancer and Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu'?

Radhika Merchant is a multi-talented individual who has made a name for herself in both the fields of classical dance and business. Born on December 18, 1994, in Mumbai, India, she is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Her father is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, and is also one of the richest billionaires in the country.

In terms of education, Radhika attended some of the top schools in Mumbai, including The Cathedral and John Connon School, École Mondiale World School, and BD Somani International School, where she completed her International Baccalaureate diploma. She then went on to study political science at New York University, graduating in 2017.

Upon returning to India after completing her studies, Radhika began working as an intern with consulting firms like India First Organization and Desai & Diwanji. She later joined Isprava, a Mumbai-based real estate company, as a junior sales manager. In addition to her work in business, Radhika is also a classical dancer and has trained in Bharatanatyam for eight years under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar at the Shree Nibha Arts dance academy in Mumbai. In May 2022, she performed at an Arangetram ceremony. Radhika is also passionate about animal welfare and enjoys activities such as trekking, swimming, and reading in her free time.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, has become engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The couple held a traditional roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. In June, Mukesh and his wife Nita Ambani hosted Radhika's arangetram ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, marking her completion of formal training in classical dance. Radhika is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts and Anant is set to lead the company's new energy business.