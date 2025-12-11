FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Who is Pieter Elbers? Know about IndiGo's CEO salary, educational qualification, net worth and more

IndiGo faces a major crisis with over 1,800 flights cancelled in a week. DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to CEO Pieter Elbers, who must respond today. The airline struggles to restore operations, while Elbers’ leadership and decades-long aviation experience come under scrutiny.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

Who is Pieter Elbers? Know about IndiGo's CEO salary, educational qualification, net worth and more
IndiGo is facing one of the most severe operational crises in its history, with more than 1,800 flights cancelled over the past week. The widespread disruptions have stranded thousands of passengers across India, prompting intervention from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The aviation regulator issued a show-cause notice to CEO Pieter Elbers on December 8, demanding an explanation for the ongoing chaos. Elbers has been asked to respond by Thursday; failing which, further regulatory action could follow.

CEO Under Pressure

Pieter Elbers, who took over as IndiGo’s CEO in September 2022, is now under intense scrutiny. With over 30 years of experience in the aviation sector, he previously held senior leadership positions at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Born on May 11, 1970, in Schiedam, Netherlands, Elbers combines engineering expertise with business acumen, earning recognition as a capable operational and managerial leader in global aviation.

A Long and Distinguished Career

Elbers began his aviation career in 1992 at KLM as an aircraft loading supervisor at Schiphol Airport. Over the next decades, he progressed through multiple managerial roles in the Netherlands and internationally, including Japan, Greece, and Italy. In 2014, he was appointed President and CEO of KLM, overseeing operations with an annual salary of approximately Euro 1.4 million. His tenure at KLM cemented his reputation as a strategic and results-driven leader.

Financial Profile and Net Worth

Upon leaving KLM, Elbers reportedly received a severance package of around Rs 11.9 crore. His move to IndiGo came with significant financial rewards. He was granted 67,150 performance stock units (PSUs), valued at roughly Rs 12.52 crore when they matured in March 2023. His annual salary at IndiGo is about Rs 5 crore, bringing his total compensation—including bonuses and PSUs—to approximately Rs 17 crore. Media reports estimate his net worth at USD 5 million, or roughly Rs 45 crore.

What Lies Ahead for IndiGo

As flight cancellations continue and passenger frustration grows, IndiGo’s leadership is under increasing pressure to restore stability. The DGCA’s response to Elbers’ submission will be closely watched, with the possibility of regulatory action if concerns are not satisfactorily addressed. Today marks a pivotal moment for the airline as it seeks to navigate one of the most challenging periods in its operational history.

