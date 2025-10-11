Meet man, India's second richest Gujarati after Gautam Adani, with staggering net worth of Rs 845100000000, owner of...

In the newly released list 'Hurun India Rich List 2025', Gujarat has emerged as a state which is home to 139 of India's wealthiest individuals. we all know that Gautam Adani will be placed number one, but do you know who is at number two? It is Pankaj Patel and family.

Gujarat, known as 'Jewel of Western India', is one of India's biggest business hubs. This state has given India many big billionaires, including second richest man in India, Mr. Gautam Adani. Moreover, India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and family also traces its root to Gujarat. In the newly released list 'Hurun India Rich List 2025', Gujarat has emerged as a state which is home to 139 of India's wealthiest individuals.

The list has named Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group as the richest man from Gujarat, with net worth of Rs 8.15 lakh crore. However, we all know that Gautam Adani will be placed number one, but do you know who is at number two? It is Pankaj Patel, chairman of Zydus Lifesciences.

Who is Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel?

Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Family has secured a spot in The Hurun India Rich List 2025. He is the richest Gujarati after Gautam Adani. He is the chairman of Zydus Lifesciences, with an estimated net worth of Rs 84,510 crore. Patel has built one of India’s leading pharmaceutical empires, Zydus Lifesciences, formerly known as Cadila Healthcare. It is India's fifth-largest pharmaceutical company.

Pankaj Patel was born on March 16, 1953, and is a self-made billionaire. He holds a graduate degree in B.Pharma and M.Pharma from L.M. College of Pharmacy, Gujarat University. He also holds a degree in Science and Law from University of Mumbai. He has also received 'Best Pharma Man of the Year' award in 2003.

Patel, 72, is married to Priti Patel, and has two children, Dr. Sharvil Patel, who serves as the managing Director of Cadila Healthcare Ltd, and a daughter Shivani Patel