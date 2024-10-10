Noel has three children -- Leah, Maya and Neville -- who can potentially join the board positions in operating companies.

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata has passed at the age of 86. The chairman emeritus of the Tata Group was known for his work. In this article, we will tell you about Noel Naval Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata.

He is the chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation. Noel also leads Tata International as managing director and the vice chairman of Titan Company and Tata Steel.

Noel is the son of Naval Tata and Simone Tata. He is associated with Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, JN Tata Endowment, and Bai Hirabai JN Tata Navsari Charitable Institution.

Noel Naval Tata married Aloo Mistry, the sister of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry. Cyrus was removed as the chairman of Tata Sons in 2016 and Ratan Tata took over as the chairman of the group for four months until February 2017.

Noel has three children -- Leah, Maya and Neville -- who can potentially join the board positions in operating companies. The trio has been holding managerial positions in various Tata operating companies.

Noel holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Sussex, and attended the International Executive Programme at INSEAD business school in France. He began his career at Tata International, the Tata Group's arm for the products and services offered abroad. Noel Naval Tata became the director of Titan Industries and of Voltas in 2003.

READ | Meet Ratan Tata's likely heirs, the next generation of Tata Group