BUSINESS

Who is Nikesh Arora? Indian American billionaire’s daughter to marry Jack Hughes in Jodhpur, know his net worth

Billionaire Nikesh Arora is all set to marry his daughter Ayesha Arora to Jack Hughes, American professional ice hockey player, in an extravagant affair across venues in Delhi and Jodhpur. Social media is abuzz with the wedding news as the four-day event will feature big names from tech and politics.  

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

Who is Nikesh Arora? Indian American billionaire’s daughter to marry Jack Hughes in Jodhpur, know his net worth
Nikesh Arora CEO, Chairman of Palo Alto is set to marry his daughter in Jodhpur
Billionaire Nikesh Arora is all set to marry his daughter Ayesha Arora to Jack Hughes, American professional ice hockey player, in an extravagant affair across venues in Delhi and Jodhpur. Social media is abuzz with the wedding news as the four-day event will feature big names from tech and politics.  

Who is Nikesh Arora? 

Nikesh Arora is an Indian-American billionaire and the CEO and Chairman of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks since 2018. He was born in India  but has been living in the US for a long time.  

Early life and career  

According to his LinkedIn profile, he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi, in 1989. He then moved abroad to pursue his MBA from Northeastern University. He also earned an MS degree in finance from Boston College. 

Before starting his career in Palo Alto Networks, he worked at Google for 10 years, where he served many roles including senior vice president and chief business officer, president of global sales operations and business development, and president of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. 

Previously, he also served as chief marketing officer for T-Mobile International, a Division of Deutsche Telekom AG. He has also served as the president and chief operating officer of SoftBank Group Corp. 

The official website of Palo Alto Networks contains a note that says that while working for the company, Arora has led the “company through a major transformation to become the global leader in AI and cybersecurity, and the security partner of choice for enterprise organizations and governments around the world.” 

His net worth is USD 1.3 billion, according to Forbes.  

Family 

Nikesh Arora had two marriages, first with Kiran with whom he has a daughter, Ayesha. After divorce, he married Delhi heiress Ayesh Thapar in 2014 in a three-day lavish wedding in Italy. A year after their marriage, they welcomed their son, Kiaan.  

Ayesha-Jack's wedding 

The private celebrations began on February 25, 2026, Wednesday, at The Lodhi, Delhi and will take place across several venues from Delhi to Jodhpur. The wedding guests include US Commerce Secretary Howard W Lutnick and his wife Allison Lutnick. Later, guests travelled to Jodhpur for a Holi party at Bal Samand Palace and enjoyed a terrace dinner at Hari Mahal Palace.

