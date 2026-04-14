Who is Nida Khan? Woman HR manager arrested, alleged mastermind in TCS conversion and sexual harassment case

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has come under radar for alleged sexual harassment and conversion case at its BPO unit in Nashik. And now, the HR manager of its BPO unit, Nida Khan, is at the centre of the controversy as her alleged link is being probed.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has come under radar for alleged sexual harassment and conversion case at its BPO unit in Nashik. The ongoing investigation has brought into focus the Tata Group Company's HR manager at the unit, which has been under deep investigation, Nida Khan, who is now at the centre of the controversy.

As per the investigators, many complainants accused the HR manager of ignoring and not taking any action after many instances of sexual harassment and misconduct were brought to her notice. They alleged that she did not take up the matter with higher authorities. This alleged inaction has been the main aspect in the overall investigation, with authorities examining whether mandatory POSH protocols were violated.