Who is Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe fired due to...? Know what happened

Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé announced on Monday that it has removed CEO Laurent Freixe after an internal investigation found he failed to disclose a romantic relationship with a junior colleague, a violation of the company’s code of conduct. The decision comes just a year after Freixe was appointed to the top job.

The company, known for brands such as KitKat and Nesquik, has named Philipp Navratil, a longtime Nestlé executive who most recently headed the Nespresso unit, as the new CEO, effective immediately.

Chairman Paul Bulcke, who is set to step down next year, said the move was unavoidable given Nestlé’s governance standards. “This was a necessary decision. Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service,” he noted, adding that the company’s strategic direction remains unchanged.

Freixe had been elevated to CEO in 2024 following the departure of Mark Schneider.

The leadership change comes amid a broader wave of executive shake-ups across global consumer companies. Earlier this year, Unilever, Diageo, and Hershey announced management changes, while US retailer Kohl’s dismissed CEO Ashley Buchanan in May after an internal probe into his personal ties with a vendor.

Who is Philipp Navratil?

Navratil, who joined Nestlé in 2001 as an internal auditor, has held several leadership roles in Central America and Mexico. He led the company’s coffee and beverage business in Mexico from 2013, later moved to Nestlé’s global coffee business in 2020, and took charge of Nespresso in July 2024. He became a member of Nestlé’s executive board earlier this year before being elevated to the CEO role.