Who is Neha Narkhede, the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur of India?

Hurun India ranked her at number 336 on the list and estimated her net worth to be 4,700 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

The "youngest self-made woman entrepreneur" on the list is Neha Narkhede, according to the recently released IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. Narkhede, an Indian-American, has previously appeared on lists including The World's Top 50 Women in Tech (2018) and America's Self-Made Women, according to Forbes (2022, ranked 57).

All you need to know about her:

She is 37 years old and was born in Pune. Georgia Tech, the University of Pune, and the Pune Institute of Computer Technology are among her alma maters. With an estimated wealth of $4,700 crore, Narkhede, who is placed 336 on the Hurun India Rich List, co-founded the distributed streaming platform, Apache Kafka. She also co-founded Confluent, a cloud computing firm, and served as its previous Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Currently, she resides in Palo Alto, California. According to her LinkedIn page, she has been working as a freelance tech entrepreneur, investor, and advisor since March 2020. 

She formerly worked at LinkedIn and Oracle, respectively. According to Forbes, Narkhede and two coworkers quit LinkedIn in 2014 to co-found Confluent, which aids businesses in processing massive amounts of data using Apache Kafka. She has been a Confluent board member since January 2020. She held the job after serving as the business's CTO from September 2014 to the present.

 

 

