FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BAD news for Apple employees: iPhone maker cuts jobs across THIS department due too...

Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai? Will tensions escalate as Israel eliminates Hezbollah chief?

Is Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal called off or postponed? Here's what we know so far

Dharmendra death: Priest who performed superstar's last rites reveals 'all members of family...', ambulance driver says 'I did not see...'

Meenakshi Seshadri is 'grateful' to Dharmendra for giving her blockbuster Ghayal, pays emotional condolence to late superstar

10-year-old Salman Khan watched mom Salma hurt due to Salim Khan-Helen's closeness, their romance blossomed over daily drinks with...

PM Modi hoists saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi also present, watch

Whose lavish wedding did Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani attend at Jio World Centre? Know all about the couple

Who is Mukesh Ambani's close aide Parimal Nathwani, whose son got married at Jio World Centre? Know how one meeting with Dhirubhai Ambani changed his life

Meet star kid who made super flop debut, never gave single hit film, suddenly quit acting, now runs Rs 8500 crore company, his uncle is..., business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's

BAD news for Apple employees: iPhone maker cuts jobs across THIS department due too...

BAD news for Apple employees: iPhone maker cuts jobs across THIS department

Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai? Will tensions escalate as Israel eliminates Hezbollah chief?

Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai?Will tension escalate as Israel targets Hezbollah?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's

After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know

After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know

Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more

Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Who is Mukesh Ambani's close aide Parimal Nathwani, whose son got married at Jio World Centre? Know how one meeting with Dhirubhai Ambani changed his life

Parimal Nathwani, who servers as director-corporate affairs at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is a close aide and advisor of Mukesh Ambani. Read here to know how his one meeting with Dhirubhai Ambani changed his life.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

Who is Mukesh Ambani's close aide Parimal Nathwani, whose son got married at Jio World Centre? Know how one meeting with Dhirubhai Ambani changed his life
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Parimal Nathwani, who is a close aide of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, recently made to the headlines due to his son's wedding with Dweta at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, which had also served as the venue for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s opulent wedding last year.

Who is Parimal Nathwani?

Parimal Nathwani is an Indian politician and industrialist who currently serves as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha (the upper house of the Parliament of India), representing Andhra Pradesh. He is also the Director-Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Born on February 1, 1956 in Bombay (now Mumbai) Maharashtra, he completed his graduation from the University of Mumbai and earned a doctorate in management from the National Institute of Management in 2006.

Parimal Nathwani's political jouney

Nathwani entered the Rajya Sabha in 2008 as an independent candidate from Jharkhand and was re-elected in 2014. After two terms, he was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh in 2020.

How Parimal Nathwani's one meeting with Dhirubhai Ambani Changed his life?

Parimal Nathwani met Dhirubhai Ambani and Mukesh Ambani in 195 after which his life changed completely. Before the meeting, Nathwani had experienced failed ventures in a soap agency and the stock market. Dhirubhai's offer provided him a fresh start in a major corporate entity, taking him "under his wings." Nathwani was given the immense responsibility of peacefully acquiring approximately 10,000 acres of land from local farmers in a short timeframe. This required skill in negotiation and public relations, areas where he excelled.

He has held multiple roles, including President of Gujarat State Football Association (GSFA), and positions on the Nathdwara Temple Board and Gujarat's Governor's Social Welfare Fund Board. Known as "Voice of Saurashtra", he's advocated for local causes and rural development in Gujarat and Jharkhand.

His success in the land acquisition project was instrumental in the establishment of the Jamnagar refinery. This led to more responsibilities within the company, and he eventually became the "face of Reliance" in Gujarat and a key member of the top management. He currently serves as the Director of Corporate Affairs at RIL.

Dhirubhai Ambani was role model for Parimal Nathwani

Nathwani has often said that Dhirubhai was his mentor and role model, teaching him important lessons in time management, commitment, and the belief that the "impossible could be made possible".

Parimal Nathwani's other roles and responsiblities

He has held multiple roles, including President of Gujarat State Football Association (GSFA), and positions on the Nathdwara Temple Board and Gujarat's Governor's Social Welfare Fund Board. Known as "Voice of Saurashtra", he's advocated for local causes and rural development in Gujarat and Jharkhand.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BAD news for Apple employees: iPhone maker cuts jobs across THIS department due too...
BAD news for Apple employees: iPhone maker cuts jobs across THIS department
Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai? Will tensions escalate as Israel eliminates Hezbollah chief?
Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai?Will tension escalate as Israel targets Hezbollah?
Is Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal called off or postponed? Here's what we know so far
Is Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal called off or postponed? Here's
Dharmendra death: Priest who performed superstar's last rites reveals 'all members of family...', ambulance driver says 'I did not see...'
Dharmendra death: Priest who performed last rites reveals 'all members of...'
Meenakshi Seshadri is 'grateful' to Dharmendra for giving her blockbuster Ghayal, pays emotional condolence to late superstar
Meenakshi Seshadri is 'grateful' to Dharmendra for giving her blockbuster Ghayal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement