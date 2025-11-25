Who is Mukesh Ambani's close aide Parimal Nathwani, whose son got married at Jio World Centre? Know how one meeting with Dhirubhai Ambani changed his life

Parimal Nathwani, who servers as director-corporate affairs at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is a close aide and advisor of Mukesh Ambani. Read here to know how his one meeting with Dhirubhai Ambani changed his life.

Parimal Nathwani, who is a close aide of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, recently made to the headlines due to his son's wedding with Dweta at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, which had also served as the venue for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s opulent wedding last year.

Who is Parimal Nathwani?

Parimal Nathwani is an Indian politician and industrialist who currently serves as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha (the upper house of the Parliament of India), representing Andhra Pradesh. He is also the Director-Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Born on February 1, 1956 in Bombay (now Mumbai) Maharashtra, he completed his graduation from the University of Mumbai and earned a doctorate in management from the National Institute of Management in 2006.

Parimal Nathwani's political jouney

Nathwani entered the Rajya Sabha in 2008 as an independent candidate from Jharkhand and was re-elected in 2014. After two terms, he was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh in 2020.

How Parimal Nathwani's one meeting with Dhirubhai Ambani Changed his life?

Parimal Nathwani met Dhirubhai Ambani and Mukesh Ambani in 195 after which his life changed completely. Before the meeting, Nathwani had experienced failed ventures in a soap agency and the stock market. Dhirubhai's offer provided him a fresh start in a major corporate entity, taking him "under his wings." Nathwani was given the immense responsibility of peacefully acquiring approximately 10,000 acres of land from local farmers in a short timeframe. This required skill in negotiation and public relations, areas where he excelled.

He has held multiple roles, including President of Gujarat State Football Association (GSFA), and positions on the Nathdwara Temple Board and Gujarat's Governor's Social Welfare Fund Board. Known as "Voice of Saurashtra", he's advocated for local causes and rural development in Gujarat and Jharkhand.

His success in the land acquisition project was instrumental in the establishment of the Jamnagar refinery. This led to more responsibilities within the company, and he eventually became the "face of Reliance" in Gujarat and a key member of the top management. He currently serves as the Director of Corporate Affairs at RIL.

Dhirubhai Ambani was role model for Parimal Nathwani

Nathwani has often said that Dhirubhai was his mentor and role model, teaching him important lessons in time management, commitment, and the belief that the "impossible could be made possible".

Parimal Nathwani's other roles and responsiblities

