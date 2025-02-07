Mohini Mohan Dutta's connection with Ratan Tata was not widely known, but those familiar with his life say he had been a trusted associate for years.

The late businessman Ratan Tata’s will includes some surprising details – from the expected names of beneficiaries to his usual charity donations. However, one name that has caught everyone’s attention across India.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Ratan Tata’s will mentions that Mohini Mohan Dutta will receive Rs 500 crore.

Mohini Mohan Dutta is an entrepreneur in the travel sector originally from Jamshedpur. The revelation has surprised the Tata family and close associates, multiple sources familiar with the matter told the publication.

According to reports, Dutta, who is currently in his 80s, met Ratan Tata at the Dealers' Hostel in Jamshedpur in the early 1960s. Tata was 24 years old at the time and was making his way through the vast family business. That meeting shaped the trajectory of Dutta’s life.

The Tata Group was intertwined with Dutta's career path. He began his professional career with the Taj Group before founding Stallion Travel Agency, which in 2013 amalgamated with Taj Services, a branch of the Taj Group of Hotels. Before Tata Capital's acquisition and subsequent sale to Thomas Cook (India), Tata Industries owned an 80% share in the company. In addition to holding stock in Tata Group companies, such as Tata Capital, which is getting ready for a public listing, Dutta is still a director at the renamed TC Travel Services.