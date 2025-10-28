Who is Mehli Mistry? Close confidant of Ratan Tata, faces exit from Tata Trusts due to...

Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...
BUSINESS
Mehli Mistry, a close confidant of Ratan Tata, is facing potential exit from the Tata Trusts as his three-year term is set to expire on Tuesday, October 28. Moreover, three of six trustees, including Noel Tata, reportedly voted against his reappointment to the board, ET reported. This comes amid Tata Trusts' internal conflict over the nomination of a director to the Tata Sons board.
Mehli Mistry has been a trustee at Tata Trusts since 2022. His three-year term is set to expire on October 28. A majority of trustees, Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, and Vijay Singh, have reportedly voted against his reappointment to the boards of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.
Mistry is the first cousin, albeit estranged, of Shapoorji Mistry (as well as his late brother and former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry), the promoter of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is the second largest shareholder in Tata Sons after the trusts.
He’s also a trustee of the Breach Candy Hospital Trust, which has said that the Tata Group has infused Rs 500 crore for the improvement of facilities. Mehlo Mistry also served on RNT Associates and was a beneficiary of Tata’s will.
A staunch supporter of Ratan Tata since 2000, Mistry had hit the headlines for backing the late Tata chairman during the ugly Tata-Mistry spat, despite being a first cousin of Cyrus Mistry.
Mistry is now set to step down from the governing boards of the Tata Trusts, the umbrella body overseeing several charitable trusts, including the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Tata Trusts holds a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the 156-year-old Tata Group, which comprises around 400 companies, including 30 listed entities.