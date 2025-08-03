Twitter
Who is Matt Deitke? 24-years-old AI genius, who turned down Meta's 125 billion USD offer, later Mark Zuckerberg personally met him with double paycheck

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered staggering amount of $125 million to a 24-year old man, but he denied. But, he was such a genius, that even Mark Zuckerber couldn't afford to lose him, so he personally interfered to convince him. So who is Matt Deitke?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 03:38 PM IST

Who is Matt Deitke? 24-years-old AI genius, who turned down Meta's 125 billion USD offer, later Mark Zuckerberg personally met him with double paycheck

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered staggering amount of $125 million to a 24-year old man, but he denied. But, he was such a genius, that even Mark Zuckerber couldn't afford to lose him, so he personally interfered to convince him. The man is Matt Deitke, an AI research expert. Meta first approached him in 2024, with just $125 million offer, but Matt turned it down. It is after Mark Zuckerberg personally met Matt Deitke and offered the double amount of $250 million, then finally the deal was signed between the two. What's interesting is that, Matt could earn up to $100 million in just first year, as per the deal. So who is this genius? Let's know about him in detail.

Who is Matt Deitke?

Matt Deitke, 24, is a former PhD student at the University of Washington, he dropped out of his computer science program to focus on AI research. Matt Deitke joined the Allen Institute for AI in Seattle, where he led the development of "Molmo", a chatbot capable of understanding text, images and even sounds. He earned 'Outstanding Paper Award' at NeurIPS 2022. He also co-founded a startup named 'Vercept', AI focused that built system using multiple types of data, known as 'multimodal' and was an AI assistant. The company secured $16.5 million in early-stage funding, with notable backing from former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. 

Meta Superintelligence AI team

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is hiring all the best AI talents across the silicon valley, giving a major blow to its competitors like OpenAI, Google, etc. He is simply offering a massive paycheck to lure op AI experts to join his Superintelligence AI club.

As per reports, Meta has hired Apple's Ruoming Pang with massive $200 million pay package,  OpenAI’s Trapit Bansal with a $100 million package, and he has extended salary packages of up to Rs 1,600 crore to some new hires in the artificial intelligence. He is forming a new Superintelligence lab, led by ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang. In this Superintelligence lab, Meta's compensation packages include a base salary, a signing bonus, and a substantial portion in Meta stock, with equity forming the bulk of the deal, according to the Bloomberg report.

